Influencer JVR Online is pushing back against SANParks’ claims after viral Kruger Park driving videos sparked outrage

His defence comes after the viral media attention around the incident, in which SANParks slammed the clips as well as the influencer's actions

South Africans aren’t convinced, with backlash growing and many calling for accountability

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Petrus Janse van Rensburg defends his actions. Image: @jv_online

Source: Instagram

After initially apologising for videos allegedly showing him driving recklessly in the Kruger National Park, influencer Petrus Janse van Rensburg posted a follow-up video defending himself and accusing the media of creating a misleading narrative around the incident.

In the video shared on 14 May 2026, the 18-year-old millionaire claimed SANParks never contacted him directly despite having access to his cellphone number and vehicle details. He also denied hiding from authorities and argued that the road where his car had become stuck was an active route, not an abandoned bridge. The influencer further denied speeding and also defended stepping out of his vehicle.

"I was never hiding, and now SANParks wants to call me arrogant for not reaching out to them first."

Petrus claimed his number plates were visible and his social media public. Image: @jvr_online

Source: Instagram

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SANParks condemns viral Kruger driving videos.

The latest response comes after media attention and SANParks' public condemnation of the viral footage, which showed the luxury vehicle allegedly drifting, spinning wheels, and driving through flooded sections inside the park. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw described the behaviour as reckless and warned the driver would face consequences once identified.

According to Petrus, SANParks has yet to reach out to him.

View the Instagram video below:

Despite Petrus' explanation, many South Africans in the comment section remained unconvinced. They took to @jvr_online's page to share their thoughts:

@ruan.v.heerden.9 commented:

“Secondly, you are the one who broke the rules, so they expect respect from you to make contact first.”

@ruan.v.heerden.9 later added:

“When you enter Kruger National Park, you get a paper with all the rules and speed limits, showing what you may and may not do.”

@stephan669 wrote:

“From the videos, it’s pretty clear that rules were broken, so what you’re saying doesn’t really make sense. You keep talking in circles.”

@andrewjvanwijk criticised:

“You have an SUV and a sports car, and you expect SANParks to tell you that the SUV will be better?”

@karinroos18 wrote:

“You were wrong, take responsibility and the consequences for your actions. That’s what real men do.”

@ft_andy_07 commented:

“Don’t give your attention to useless dumb f***s out there.”

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Source: Briefly News