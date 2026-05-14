An American skateboarder’s journey across Mzansi took a tense turn after he encountered a road protest blocking a major highway

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers feeling a mixture of relief and concern as they watched the traveller navigate the blockage

Social media users were supportive, with many praising the protesters for granting the man passage while turning away trucks and cars

An American traveller looked on as trucks were forced to make U-turns during a Free-State protest. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

An American traveller’s ambitious journey across the country recently faced its biggest obstacle yet when he stumbled upon a roadblock during an active protest.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @jaayfilms on 13 May 2026, garnering many comments from viewers who were following his journey to Cape Town.

In the video, the creator is seen approaching a road closure where several trucks and cars were being forced to make U-turns. The Free State highway was littered with rocks and glass, creating a high-stakes environment for the traveller. The mood, however, shifted when protesters recognised the creator from his TikTok posts.

A passage through the blockade

While cars were being redirected, the protesters allowed the skateboarder and his local entourage to pass through the blockades. TikTok user @jaayfilms expressed his nerves during the encounter, but remained high-spirited as he continued his journey toward the Mother City.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA warns the skater to stay safe

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who warned the man to be careful as he moved along. Many viewers were happy to see that the protesters allowed the American man to continue with his journey, while they turned away trucks and cars. They told the creator that Mzansi people loved him and that they were following his journey closely to see him reach Cape Town. Others, however, had different opinions about protests and warned that sometimes they result in deaths, stressing the importance of ensuring safety. One viewer noted that he did advise the skateboarder to always have a local around him, as that would make his journey easier for him.

The traveller navigated a road covered in rocks and glass as he continued his journey toward Cape Town. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

User @De Lange said:

"That’s the power of TikTok 😁."

User @Monica Ochoa289 commented:

"Good, I’m glad you're safe. Way to go, South Africa, keep our Jay safe. God bless, much respect."

User @khumbz added:

"Truth should be told, we are a peaceful nation, we just want a working government."

User @__Jay_C shared:

"Told you to always have a local with you🫡."

User @heinrich commented:

"Please be safe. Protests in SA are no joke; they will kill. These guys aren't joking."

User @ZAC_jensen#01said:

"You can stay at my house in Cape Town."

3 Briefly News articles about Americans in Mzansi

South African police officers' kindness surprised an American traveller on his 91st day of skating to Cape Town by stopping to offer encouragement, and even attempted to get on a skateboard.

An American skateboarder travelling across African countries sustained multiple injuries during the South African leg of his journey, and locals pulled up to attend to his wounds.

A traveller from America cautioned tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City and advised them not to visit the city if they have a limited budget.

Source: Briefly News