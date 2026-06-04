The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has weighed in on the recent actions of the March and March movement

Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo said the party had taken note of the movement's actions, saying it was legal

The party acknowledged the movement’s role in addressing community crime concerns and the failure of the police

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The MK Party has weighed in on the actions of the March and March movement. Image: Chris McGrath/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has distanced itself from the actions of March and March, while also recognising and understanding the concerns the movement has raised.

Addressing the media on Thursday, 04 June 2026, after the party’s national officials’ meeting, Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo said the party had taken note of the movement.

He recognised that the actions of March and March were fully protected under the Constitution, while also insisting that the MK Party had not formally aligned itself with it.

“The MK Party has neither formally aligned itself with nor endorsed March and March,” he said.

MK Party says movement’s actions are legal

Speaking at the media briefing in Durban, Nomvalo noted that everything March and March did was within the constitutional parameters, saying that there was nothing illegal about it.

He also said the MK Party recognised the concerns the movement raised for the communities.

“The voices of the people must be heard, and we acknowledge the role such movements play in bringing these issues to the centre of our national discourse.

He added that the party would not restrict its supporters from participating in demonstrations either.

The MK Party sympathises with March and March's stance on illegal immigrants. Images: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

MK Party sympathises with movement’s view on foreign nationals

The Secretary General said that the party "sympathised with the stance of March and March unapologetically", because the MK Party also stands for it.

“We are against illegal immigrants. Unapologetically so.”

He said the movement was responding to crime in communities where the police hadn’t dealt with it effectively.

“If anything, they are dealing with crime, which the police have failed dismally to deal with.

“Foreigners, illegal foreigners, have taken over some areas or some parts of our towns and cities, and they’ve reduced them to nothing but centres of crime,” Nomvalo stated.

He also insisted that March and March were fighting against people who broke the law, saying that if people were illegally in the country, it meant that they were not supposed to be here.

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News