Emotions ran high in Durban when March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement’s protest actions were xenophobic

The heated exchange took place outside the Diakonia Centre, where hundreds of foreign nationals have been camped after being moved there following a protest at the Durban Central Police Station

The clip of the confrontation has gone viral, sparking debate online over whether the movement is being misrepresented or fairly scrutinised by the media

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (left) and scenes outside the Diakonia Centre (right). Images: @ECR_Newswatch/X and Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

DURBAN - Emotions ran high in Durban when March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted Deutsche Welle correspondent Dianne Hawker over claims that the movement’s actions were xenophobic.

Ngobese-Zuma and the movement’s supporters were gathered outside the Diakonia Centre, where hundreds of foreign nationals have been camped out for two days. The group was moved to the centre by police after staging a protest outside the Durban Central Police Station on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

The exchange quickly escalated into a heated back-and-forth, with Ngobese-Zuma rejecting the allegations and accusing the journalist of misrepresenting the group’s message. The clip of the confrontation has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online.

What did Ngobese-Zuma say?

Addressing the journalist, Ngobese-Zuma strongly rejected claims that their movement is xenophobic, saying she was mischaracterising their message.

“You are the same people who went on your Instagram page and wrote that South Africans are xenophobic

“What is xenophobic about South Africans marching in their own country?” she asked heatedly

She further questioned the reporting, asking when the organisation had ever acted against documented foreign nationals.

“You are spreading your propaganda, don’t ask me nonsense,” she added.

See the clip of Jacinta confronting the journalist here:

The confrontation has since sparked debate online, with supporters saying she was right to confront the journalist, while critics argue that it is a journalist’s role to ask tough questions and challenge narratives.

South Africans weighed in on the viral clip

@Mzansiawake said:

"Jancinta forces everyone to believe in her rules. To her, we must follow her without questioning her. She can’t tell journalists what to report

; they say what they see."

@TDKM2508 said:

"But she's got the right to report regardless of differences; she's a journalist and has freedom. Mainstream reports lies every day they're not reprimanded and chased away."

@Stayela206 said:

"Journalists are not above accountability. When people have had enough, they react. Simple."

@Seancology said:

"We can’t thank this woman enough for what she is doing."

@KalangaGent_said:

"But why not allow her to finish talking? You spoke, she listened, she responded, and mid-sentence, you're interrupting her."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma with Phakelumthakathi. Image: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

3 articles on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s criticism of the anti-illegal immigration marches. She dismissed his argument and accused him of ignoring the crimes uncovered during anti-illegal immigration protests.

reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s criticism of the anti-illegal immigration marches. She dismissed his argument and accused him of ignoring the crimes uncovered during anti-illegal immigration protests. The March and March leader took a decisive stand by opting to return a wave of generous donations from her supporters, insisting that every cent be refunded following days of intense public scrutiny.

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Source: Briefly News