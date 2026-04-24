Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has opted to return the generous donations from her supporters, saying she doesn't feel like the money is hers

This comes after facing backlash for her old tweets, which many labelled as tribalist and colourist against fellow South Africans

Despite a handful of her followers declaring their continued support following her apology, a portion of social media has called Ngobese-Zuma out on her foul remarks

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma plans to refund the people who donated to her. Images: realnorma_kay/ Twitter, jacintangobese/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has taken a decisive stand by opting to return a wave of generous donations from her supporters, insisting that every cent be refunded following days of intense public scrutiny.

This unexpected move comes in the wake of massive social media backlash sparked by the resurfacing of her old X (formerly Twitter) posts, which many users have condemned as being rooted in tribalism and colourism.

She later deleted the controversial posts and issued a public apology. However, the backlash was further intensified by the discussion surrounding the R35,000 donated towards her.

The BackaBuddy campaign, named "2 Cows for Jacinta," was launched to buy cows for the March and March leader in recognition of her patriotism and as a way to provide her with a sustainable source of income.

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Following the backlash, famous X troll Chris Excel said he had spoken to Ngobese on 22 April 2026 about the way forward regarding the donations.

Chris had proposed that instead of buying cows, the money should be used to donate school shoes to disadvantaged pupils in Limpopo, to which she seemingly distanced himself from the donations due to the intense backlash.

"I really appreciate this kind gesture, but I don't feel like this is my money. As I had indicated, it's okay for you to take it and donate it. I'm just sad that this whole thing has taken a direction of tribalism when we had aimed to unite South Africans for a common cause to fix the country. I don't think any money can fix that.'

Ngobese-Zuma emphasised that she was conflicted on how to approach the donations matter without coming off as ungrateful to those who pitched in. Meanwhile, Chris highlighted that donating to Limpopo would show that she had nothing against its people and that her old tweets did not define who she is now.

While she was open to the idea, she went on to ask if those who want their money back can be refunded.

"Is it possible to first give back those who had donated but want their money back?"

While the move was intended to heal the rift caused by her past remarks, Ngobese-Zuma maintained that the integrity of the mission had been compromised by the tribalist narrative. By prioritising refunds over rebranding the donation, she appears to be choosing a clean slate over a controversial contribution, even if it means walking away from a sustainable source of income.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was asked to use her donation money to help kids in Limpopo, and she opted for refunding the donors. Image: TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologises to South Africa

Within hours of the derogatory tweets resurfacing, the activist was labelled a tribalist by several critics, while some of her own supporters seemingly distanced themselves from her movement.

In the posts, the former radio presenter boldly targeted people from Limpopo, mocking their complexion and also making derogatory comments about the Tsonga and Venda languages.

In a public apology, she claimed to have written the posts when she was "young, dumb and stupid."

"I had not been exposed to the real world and viewed life in a very myopic way! I don't remember what they were about, but that is not even relevant because they were wrong and distasteful in nature!"

She pleaded for forgiveness and took responsibility for her tweets and foul remarks she may have made in the past, saying she is not the same person.

"To the people I have hurt and disappointed, please forgive me. I don't deserve it, but I would appreciate it. I understand that it's not easy to view them as anything other than what they are, and I take full responsibility for them. Ngyaxolisa Kakhulu for anything I might have said in the past, that's not who I am now!"

While many supporters accepted her apology, citing that she was young and uninformed, others have gone on to express their disappointment and disapproval of the activist.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologised to the people she offended in her controversial tweets. Image: Mashesha_RSA

Source: Twitter

Musa Khawula drags Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Khawula mocking Julius Malema.

The controversial gossipmonger doubled down on his earlier posts about Malema's marriage, claiming to have inside information and refusing to apologise.

Source: Briefly News