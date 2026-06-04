Emergency services rushed into action after a woman and two children found themselves in serious danger while attempting to cross a river in the Klein Karoo

The group became trapped as fast-rising water levels turned the crossing into a life-threatening situation, prompting a swift rescue response

Authorities have again warned residents to avoid flooded rivers and low-lying crossings as severe weather conditions continue to impact parts of the region

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Western Cape EMS rescued a woman and two children from a flooded river. Images: @TrafficSA/X and Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - A woman and two children were rescued after they were nearly swept away by a swollen river in the Klein Karoo today, 4 June 2026.

This is all thanks to the fast action of emergency medical services (EMS) as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the Western Cape.

What happened?

According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened on Thursday when the trio attempted to cross the Droërivier near Zoar in the Klein Karoo area. Fast-rising water levels caught them off guard, leaving them stranded and in danger of being swept downstream.

According to the Garden Route District Municipality Disaster Management Centre, emergency teams were quickly dispatched after the distress call was received. EMS personnel managed to reach the group in time and safely bring all three to shore without injuries reported.

Disaster Management head Gerhard Otto praised the swift response by emergency crews, saying their quick action prevented what could have been a tragic outcome. He also issued a strong warning to the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and low-lying water points during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

“This is a very urgent situation because the flooding is not going to stop today,” Otto said.

“It’s going to continue for the remainder of today into tomorrow as well as into the weekend because this water must still reach the sea.”

SAWS issued warning for severe weather

The rescue comes as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) maintains an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall over parts of the Central Karoo and Garden Route districts. The warning signals a high risk of widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and dangerous travel conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from rivers, bridges, and informal crossings, which have become especially hazardous due to fast-flowing water.

Meteorologists warn that saturated ground conditions and continued rainfall could worsen flooding in the coming days, with additional disruptions expected across roads and rural communities in affected regions.

Residents are advised to monitor official updates and take all weather warnings seriously as the severe conditions persist.

See SAWS warning here:

NSRI rescues 23 workers from flood

Previously, Briefly News reported that a rescue crew conducted an emergency rescue during severe Western Cape flooding, saving people from rooftops. Mzansi showed their appreciation. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued 23 farm workers and their families during severe flooding between Worcester and Rawsonville. Among the rescues were babies, elderly residents, and vulnerable individuals, who had taken shelter on rooftops after homes and streets were submerged. Three fatalities were also recovered during the operation.

Source: Briefly News