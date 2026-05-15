The NSRI jumped into action during severe flooding in specific areas in the Western Cape, where teams carried out urgent rescue operations

Widespread flooding has left thousands of residents displaced, with evacuation efforts still ongoing in the most heavily impacted areas

Their work has drawn strong public appreciation and compassion under the extremely difficult conditions

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NSRI crews reached stranded workers and families on a roof. Image:@NSRI

Source: Facebook

A rescue crew conducted an emergency rescue during severe Western Cape flooding, saving people from rooftops. Mzansi showed their appreciation.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued 23 farm workers and their families during severe flooding between Worcester and Rawsonville. Among the rescues were babies, elderly residents, and vulnerable individuals, who had taken shelter on rooftops after homes and streets were submerged.

The NSRI Facebook post on 15 May 2026 shows ongoing rescue operations in difficult conditions as floodwaters cut off roads and submerged homes in the Western Cape. Three fatalities were also recovered during the operation. In the video, one crew member can be heard saying:

"Because it's dodgy. So, be careful. There are spikes sticking out."

The crew braved rising water levels. Image: @NSRI

Source: Facebook

Floodwaters displaced over 2,000 residents

According to SABC reports, more than 2,000 people have been affected by the ongoing bad weather in the Western Cape. Around 1,900 residents have been evacuated from Worcester and Rawsonville, the worst-hit areas, as river levels continue to rise.

Many people remain trapped in flood-affected zones, with evacuation efforts ongoing across the district. Community and church halls are being used as temporary shelters.

View the rescue on the Facebook post:

Public praises rescue workers

The NSRI Facebook page was filled with widespread public reaction, with many users praising the rescue teams for their bravery and compassion.

Donald Capper said:

"Heroes, all!”

Haidee Swanby said:

“You guys are amazing ❤ And I appreciate that you didn't show these people's faces in their time of distress.”

Tichaona Douglas Utsungu replied:

“It's just a reminder that God can destroy this world in 1 day, so we'd better pray for mercy and leave sins in our lives.”

Johann Burger added:

“Everyone in the Western Cape must thank these brave heroes for doing brilliant jobs during this difficult and dangerous time. Thanks to everyone for saving all these poor people in these difficult times and conditions.”

Irene Fredericks said:

“So heartbreaking to watch, thank you to our rescue team, God bless them, 😢😢😢😢😢💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏”

And Siyanda Rolani exclaimed:

“True heroes of our society 👏 ❤️ 🙌”

More Briefly News Stories on rescues

An elderly Ukrainian woman was rescued after drone operators spotted her walking through a “grey zone,” with Ukrainian forces deploying a remote-controlled ground robot to evacuate her to safety amid active fighting.

A Checkers Sixty60 driver helped a stranded motorist by jump-starting the car, taking them to get a new battery, and fitting it so they could continue their journey.

A KwaZulu-Natal kitten was rescued by an animal rescuer and her husband after it was found on the roadside and nearly taken to be eaten, with the couple stepping in and paying a small amount to secure its safety.

Source: Briefly News