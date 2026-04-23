A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver stopped during his shift to help a stranded motorist

The driver did not just try to help on the spot, but helped him even after their first option failed

South Africans were moved by the driver's kindness, with many calling on Checkers to give him a bonus

A young woman from Pretoria. Images: @janine.enslin

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria fitness trainer captured a moment of pure kindness on the road and the video quickly warmed hearts across South Africa. Facebook user @janine.enslin shared the clip on 21 April 2026, showing a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver who stopped to help a motorist in need. She posted it, saying:

"That's what you call service @checkers_sixty60"

In the video, the Sixty60 driver is seen on his bike next to a vehicle that had broken down due to a flat battery. The driver first tried to jump-start the car using the bike's battery, but this didn't work. Without hesitating, the driver and the motorist got onto the back of his motorcycle, and the two rode off together. When they came back, they had a brand new battery. The driver helped get it installed and the car started up without any trouble.

What made the moment stand out was that this driver was on duty when he chose to stop and help a complete stranger. Delivery drivers work on tight schedules and stopping for any length of time can affect their targets and earnings. Despite that, this driver not only stopped but took the motorist to a different store to buy a new battery, waited, came back, and helped get the car running again. The whole effort took well more than a quick pit stop.

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Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi praises heroic Sixty60 driver

South Africans flooded the comments section on Facebook user @janine.ensli's clip with love for the driver:

@Edith Mulder wrote:

"Sixty60 to the rescue. Well done!!!"

@Shalette M Helmey wrote:

"These drivers are amazing. Always so friendly and willing to go that extra mile. Well done, guys, keep up the good work."

@Paola Dalton said:

"Wow! Checkers, give that driver a raise. What a man."

@Tracy Clark wrote:

"Checkers Sixty60, too cool for school."

@NL Reyneke added:

"No bike will jump a bakkie, but yeah, A for effort!!!"

@Gabri Lubbe wrote:

"What is the driver's name? Make him famous. A good heart goes a long way. Well done."

@Warren Fuchs joked:

"The person filming should set up an advertising agency. Good video and soundtrack."

@Flicker Harrison said:

"The A Team. You made my day."

A Checkers Sixty60 driver assisting a motorist. Images: @janine.enslin

Source: Facebook

More on Sixty60 drivers

Briefly News recently reported on a Sixty60 driver who powered through badly flooded roads in Stellenbosch during Cape Town's brutal April cold front.

recently reported on a Sixty60 driver who powered through badly flooded roads in Stellenbosch during Cape Town's brutal April cold front. Checkers Sixty60 drivers collectively earned millions in tips as the platform grew, but the number behind how much they made in a single period left SA floored.

Shoprite Sixty60 finally launched in Mabopane and the way staff celebrated the milestone told you everything about what the service means to communities.

Source: Briefly News