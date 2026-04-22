A South African police officer took over public transport and became a viral sensation in a hilarious video

A passenger captured the moment that all the attention went to a police officer who was on the job

People were in stitches as they heard how customers reacted to the police officer in their taxi

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In a video on TikTok, a SAPS officer was subjected to an embarrassing moment while trying to do their job. The officer became the centre of attention while in a taxi full of passengers.

Passengers roasted an SAPS officer in a taxi. Image: Khaya Motsa / Pexels / Nigel Jared / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video shared on 21 April 2026 left many people thoroughly entertained as the SAPS officer took the roast session like a champ. South Africans added their own jokes as they speculated about the police officer.

A video on TikTok by @gifthysimphiwe a taxi passenger, recorded the SAPS officer who got into the public transport after it was presumably taken over by police for impoundment. An officer was driving the taxi, and people were roasting the officer in the national traffic police uniform. Passengers were in stitches as they made fun of the SAPS officer for using public transport. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amused by SAPS in taxi

Many people thought that the video of the SAPS officers trying to get to work was hilarious. Viewers were impressed that SAPS were behind the wheel after impounding a vehicle. Read the comments below:

South Africans shared their thoughts on how passengers treated a traffic officer. Image: Brian Jiz

Source: UGC

Bongz was impressed:

"See why it's important not to use public transport while wearing a uniform."

Notorious B.I.G commented:

"😂 The driver was definitely arrested, and from my perspective, the cop and traffic officer were transporting the passenger to their destination."

D.chomboh remarked:

"The cop is driving it. Definitely it's impound and the cops are considerate of passengers time."

Chabs De DJ shared:

"That's why it's very good for members to collect each other to Nd from work using those state vehicles."

thandomakhendlana8 remarked:

"I olev my country yaz nothing is impossible."

roup was not impressed:

"Honestly that's disrespect. I'm late n the upcoming taxi is full so no choice but to save my job. We are all working to satisfy our needs or to feed our kids."

Faith said:

"Imagine if it were his first day at work🥺🥺"

@King KaT❤️ said:

"I'd wear my Uniform when I arrive at work 🤏"

LaDoski_za🇿🇦 pointed out:

"Guys, the taxis have been impounded😂😂"

user3939830390684 added:

"This is just disrespect at another level."

bo Khau 🇿🇦 was stunned by how the passengers behaved:

"Iyooooo, it was nice in this taxi🤣🤣I'm jealous."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Many people felt that the TikTok video of police officers bonding with an eight-year-old was touching.

People appreciated seeing SAPS bonding during their workday in a TikTok video of them making up a drill march.

Online users were in stitches after seeing SAPS officers attempt to march in unison during an official event.

An SAPS officer went viral after going viral for dancing up a storm in a squad car.

Source: Briefly News