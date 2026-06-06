Former EFF political member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues to speak against the March and March's anti-illegal immigration movement

In a lengthy X post, Ndlozi said that although he wants immigrants to get documented through proper channels, the treatment of those who are undocumented in Mzansi is not good

Ndlozi previously shared that the upcoming demonstrations on 30 June could impact the country negatively

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Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared his thoughts on the consequences of the anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

In yet another lengthy X post, former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi condemned March and March, along with other anti-illegal immigration movements.

Ndlozi reckons that the root cause of these movements stems from hatred and will leave the country in ruin. The former radio star hinted at a far bigger hand at play because, to him, this is a classic example of how to bring a country to failure and rob Africa of its riches.

"When will you OPEN your eyes: these are not people genuinely resolving an illegal immigration problem. These are people seeking to entrench ethnic nationalism & drive a wedge into the very unity of South Africa itself! They seek national instability!" he exclaimed.

Ndlozi speaks against lawlessness

In his message, Ndlozi said he is all for bringing the ones who disobey the law to book, citing Bushiri as one of the people who hate him for saying there is no pan-africanism in lawlessness.

However, he said violence towards blacks is not acceptable."What I will NEVER support is chasing black people on the streets like dogs whilst calling them garbage! No!" he exclaimed.

He also denied that unemployment is caused by other Africans who are working in the country.

"It’s a lie created by those who fail to run our economy, so that you don’t hold them accountable! They just collected 2 trillion in taxes: like every trillion they collected over the years- it ends in corruption! TRILLIONS!"

Ndlozi also defended the spaza shops, saying they do contribute to the economy and also assist black South African homes that do not have an income, get money through renting their backrooms.

"Incidentally, when a white man opens a business in the township, it’s called an investment, but when poor small business people from the continent do the same, it’s criminal!"

Read the rest of Ndlozi's X post below:

Mzansi dragged Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, saying he is out of touch with reality.

@MG_Mnciks said, "This education of yours and big English is misleading, and will never make illegal immigrants legal. By now, if ignorance was not the order of the day, community engagement and direct legislation should have been developed, manje, you are fundraising."

Another person, @Stayela206, argued, "A country can reject xenophobia while still demanding secure borders. A country can respect human dignity while still deporting illegal entrants. A country can support African unity while still enforcing its laws."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is against the anti-immigration marches. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Twitter

Jacinta slams Ndlozi's remarks on podcast

Briefly News previously reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hit back at Ndlozi for his remarks about the march and march.

Speaking to Professor Bongani Ngqulunga and Professor Thula Simpson on the African Renaissance Podcast, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the movements promote xenophobia instead of bringing about constructive criticism.

Source: Briefly News