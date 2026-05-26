Former EFF political member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has scathingly condemned the March and March Movement's anti-illegal immigration marches

In a lengthy X post, Ndlozi said the outcome of the upcoming demonstrations could have dire consequences for the country

His post has ignited a discourse online, with users offering their divided opinions on Ndlozi's sentiments

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has condemned the upcoming anti-immigration marches. Image: Mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Twitter

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s criticism of the anti-illegal immigration marches grows by the day.

The radio host wrote a lengthy and scathing message on X (formerly Twitter), warning of the dire consequences that might arise if the planned March and March demonstrations fall through.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticises anti-illegal marches

In an X post on Monday, 25 March 2026, Ndlozi laid his thoughts bare about the anti-illegal immigration movement, which has rocked some parts of the country. He mentioned how the movement incites violence and brews hatred, saying this might lead to looting and loss of life.

"The mobilisation, based on its framing of problems, DOES invite violence and hate. There is no way it is not going to result in mass looting and bloodshed. We know what we are talking about. We have organised marches since we were teenagers. We have long engaged in nation-scale agitation against corruption, fees, anti-black racism and white supremacy. We have done nationwide shutdowns, confronted the establishment right from its heart for economic freedom and international solidarity," he said.

He labels this a counter-revolution movement, saying, "It will not end well!"

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed the anti-immigration march. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Youtube

"Above all, it will not have any social or economic benefit. Zero! Just a country in ruin! We keep telling you, stop it, but you think you are heroic. Your handlers seek the destabilisation and international isolation of South Africa. And you are handing it to them on a silver platter- it will not end well!" he reiterated.

Ndlozi advised that there are far better ways to tackle the problems that March and March, Operation Dudula and the likes are up against, saying their current tactics are not it. The now radio host said the culprits behind unemployment and corruption are untouched, adding that this is only leaving the country with bigger problems.

"Again: I impress on you- stop this movement, it only leads to self-mutilation, self-sabotage and self-ruin."

Check out the rest of Ndlozi's post below:

Jacinta slams Ndlozi's remarks on podcast

This would not be the first time Ndlozi challenged the marches, as Briefly News previously reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hit back at Ndlozi for his remarks.

Speaking to Professor Bongani Ngqulunga and Professor Thula Simpson on the African Renaissance Podcast, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the movements promote xenophobia instead of bringing about constructive criticism. Responding to Ndlozi, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dismissed his argument and accused him of ignoring the crimes uncovered during anti-illegal immigration protests.

"The man doesn’t even know that on that day of the horses we uncovered so much crime!" she exclaimed.

Source: Briefly News