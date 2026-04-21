Ngizwe Mchunu has announced that their anti-immigration campaign will expand to Johannesburg

The announcement comes after a tense Durban CBD march where supporters reportedly confronted foreign-owned businesses, leading to clashes

Netizens weighed in on the march coming up on 27 to 29 April 2026

Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi plan to extend the anti-immigration march to Johannesburg. Image: @joy_zelda/x

Source: Twitter

DURBAN – Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, joined by Phkelumthakathi, has announced that their ongoing anti-immigration campaign will be extended to Johannesburg later this month.

Mchunu confirmed that the next phase of the campaign is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 April, following a series of demonstrations in Durban’s central business district (CBD) over the weekend.

The campaign centres on calls for stricter enforcement against undocumented immigrants and businesses allegedly operating without valid documentation.

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Tensions in Durban CBD march

The announcement comes after a tense march led by Mchunu in Durban on 20 April 2026, where he and his supporters moved through parts of the CBD, reportedly targeting businesses believed to be owned or operated by foreign nationals.

According to reports and widely circulated social media footage, the march involved confrontations at several premises, with allegations of clashes between protesters, private security personnel, and business owners.

Some accounts have also reported incidents of assaults during the demonstrations, although these claims have not yet been independently verified.

Mchunu’s announcement that the campaign will move to Johannesburg has sparked renewed debate, with expectations that similar demonstrations could take place in the coming days.

Social media reacts

@Bouzouki366477 said:

"Real question is: is it really against undocumented immigrants or just ‘foreigners’? Will they assault a medical doctor from Kenya who is documented, telling her to go be a Doctor in her country? There’s a fine line between Xenophobia and immigration; they tilt towards the former."

@_MarangAletsats said:

"Ngizwe is him! He will not be silenced by the EFF! Phansi ngoMalema Phansi!"

@Red_GuardSA said:

"Does this mean they are done with KZN, or they just wanna be seen doing something in all these provinces?? People from the Eastern Cape tell us that, after these people came there, the foreign nationals left?"

@lefajmofokeng said:

"This should be happening all over the country. Why do Zulu people have to fight on their own? Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga. Why are you so quiet?"

@MaphosoWww said:

"Sometimes, I ask myself what he gains. Why is his campaign against people who have the same skin as him? This guy must grow. He is not a hero. You can't separate black stone from black soil."

Ngizwe Mchunu says Julius Malema is not welcome in KZN

In related news, Ngizwe Mchunu said Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KZN after his remarks about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mchunu accused Malema of disrespecting multiple leaders, including the Zulu King and Jacob Zuma, while defending Mkhwanazi. The former Ukhozi FM presenter and self-appointed president of the Bhinca Nation made the remarks during the March and March rally held in Durban in March.

Ngizwe Mchunu led an anti-immigration march in the Durban CBD. Images: @ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that Mchunu ramped up his criticism of EFF president Julius Malema, saying that the country doesn’t need people like him. Mchunu was speaking during the march against the 'coronation of the Igbo King' in KuGompo City. Mchunu further accused Malema of influencing an influx of illegal immigration into South Africa.

Source: Briefly News