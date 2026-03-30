Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu continued his criticism of Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema

Mchunu recently stated that Malema was not welcome in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and his remarks caused an uproar

Mchunu’s statements at a march in the Eastern Cape earned him some criticism from social media users, while others supported his stance

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Ngizwe Mchunu did not back down from statements about Julius Malema. Images: @MDNNewss and @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO, EASTERN CAPE— Controversial Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu said on 30 March 2026 that the country doesn’t need people like the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema.

According to SABC News, Mchunu made his remarks at a march opposing the installation of the Igbo King in KuGompo, Eastern Cape. Mchunu was joined by March and March, and scores of marchers who protested against the Igbo King’s installation by Nigerians in KuGompo.

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What did Mchunu say?

Mchunu told SABC News that the nation must see that people like Malema are not allowed in the country. He also said that those who allow illegal immigrants to run the country are not welcome.

Mchunu reiterated his statements that Malema was not welcome in the country. He accused him of influencing an influx of illegal immigration into South Africa. Mchunu also said that Malema should not be welcome in the Eastern Cape. He said that Malema fired a gun in the province, referring to the 2018 incident in which Malema fired a gun at a rally in Mdantsane. He was recently found guilty of the gun-firing charges. He slammed Malema’s argument that he did not fire the gun at the rally.

“He is the most rotten and criminal person we have ever seen in the country,” Mchunu said.

South Africans debate statement

Some netizens supported Mchunu’s stance, while others called him out.

Those who disagreed:

Azania Izwe Lethu said:

“Malema has no authority to keep or deport foreigners in this country. Julius can talk in rallies, but he has no authority to protect foreigners. The government must be blamed for not protecting our borders.”

Festus Iheanacho remarked:

“Jobless South Africans, I hope after this march, your unemployment will disappear.”

Kamva8 said:

“Mchunu must do what he came to do and leave. He mustn’t tell us who must come into the Eastern Cape or not.”

Those who agreed with Mchunu

One of them days said:

“People are starting to see that they are on their own.”

Tsa Masa said:

“You are fighting for this country more than Malema and Mbalula combined.”

SAn stallion observed:

“I usually disagree with Ngizwe, but today I agree with what he said about Malema. Love and protection for our country should always come first, regardless of which party you support.”

EFF condemns Mchunu’s statements

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal condemned Mchunu’s remarks about Malema. The party said that it was concerned by Mchunu’s comments.

The Red Berets remarked that Mchunu had no authority to declare KwaZulu-Natal a no-go area for the party or Malema. The party also pointed out that Mchunu made similar comments about Malema in the past.

Source: Briefly News