eNCA has seen documents which question whether Mathipandile Sotheni lied under oath during his last court appearance

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, was arrested on 14 March 2026 in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe

South Africans took to social media to discuss the documents and debate whether Sotheni was telling the truth or not

Documents signed by Mathipandile Sotheni have got South Africans debating whether he lied under oath. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Did Mathipandile Sotheni, the man accused of killing Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, lie under oath?

Documents seen by eNCA seem to suggest that the former South African Police Service (SAPS) member lied about not knowing his lawyer, sparking a debate online.

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, was arrested on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in Johannesburg. He was arrested in connection with the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

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Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan, in full view of his family, on 5 December 2025. He was killed a month after he testified at the Commission about corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD). Van der Merwe’s testimony focused on suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

How did Sotheni possibly lie?

During his latest appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on 25 March 2025, Sotheni claimed that he did not know his legal representative, Eric Bryer.

He said that it was the first time he had seen the attorney and claimed that Bryer had not taken his statement or took instructions, but was making decisions for him.

This appears to be a lie, as eNCA has seen evidence of a power of attorney to Bryer, which was signed by Sotheni. Another document, bearing his name, signature, employer and work address, also indicates that he consulted with Bryer on 18 March 2026.

Sotheni also signed a bail application affidavit, thereby giving Bryer the mandate to represent him.

South Africans debate the new evidence

Social media users weighed in on the documents bearing Sotheni’s signature, debating whether he did lie.

Mukanya E Wekwachinyani said:

“The guy said he's ready to speak for himself and give evidence of what happened, meaning he wants to spill the beans, and the bosses don't want him to talk. Something is cooking, and it's coming.”

Tumi Zinto Kati suggested:

“He might have been framed. It’s a high-profile case.”

David Molibeli said:

“He might have signed the documents/power of attorney, but he didn’t meet the lawyer physically until the day in court.”

Ckhulu Ngcobo added:

“This is exactly what happened in the Senzo Meyiwa case. In such high-profile cases, it's common to frame the wrong people.”

Sandra Lubbe stated:

“If you can kill, you can lie.”

Thabitha Ntsane said:

“I think he's innocent, but he knows what exactly happened.”

Kenny Sebiloane speculated:

“They forged his signature, or he signed under duress.”

German Shu noted:

“The lawyer didn't show those documents in court yesterday, but boom, today eNCA has those documents.”

Marius van der Merwe's family speaks out

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Marius van der Merwe’s family spoke out about the arrest of one suspect for the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, explained how the family was dealing with his death and how their lives had changed since his murder.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, explained why police did not provide the family with information about the arrest.

Source: Briefly News