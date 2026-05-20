Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau appeared before the Kempton Park Regional Court on 20 May 2026

The two women, both former police officers, appeared in relation to an attempted assassination in 2018

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest charges against Ndlovu, giving her status of being a killer cop

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Image: @jakalaas_.

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by the Kempton Park Regional Court.

Ndlovu and Mudau, both former police officers, appeared before the court on 20 May 2026, facing charges of offering to pay a hitman to kill Mudau’s husband in 2018.

The pair offered the hitman R80,000 to kill Justice Mudau, so that they could share a R3 million insurance payout. The hitman didn’t carry out the deed.

During his testimony previously, Justice said that he was approached by a hitman who alleged that he was paid to kill him.

Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences

Ndlovu, a notorious serial killer, is currently serving six concurrent life sentences plus 125 years at the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum-security prison.

The Killer Cop was convicted of murdering six family members for insurance payouts. Though she is in custody, she still faces other charges for conspiring to kill some of the officers who helped put her behind bars.

South Africans weigh in on Ndlovu's latest conviction

Social media weighed in on Ndlovu's latest conviction, sharing mixed and sometimes amusing reactions.

@ZinhleM_3 said:

“I thought they were done with her.”

@SelloMalatjie1 noted:

“Rosemary Ndlovu really destroyed a lot of lives through greed and manipulation. Some people are not only dangerous because of what they do, but because of how they influence others to destroy lives, too. Very sad case all around.”

@LeratoPillayZA exclaimed:

“Poor Roses. She's in for a very long time.”

@Kat_let_g0 added:

“Heban, with all the mess happening, we even forgot about Rosemary Ndlovu.”

@msmonakhisi stated:

“Prison is her home. Until death do them part.”

@POFFADER asked:

“Why are we still wasting taxpayers’ time and money on her? She’s on life imprisonment mos.”

Anele Mdoda salutes cop who busted Rosemary Ndlovu

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda interviewed Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda, the officer who nailed Ndlovu.

The 947 host interviewed Mabaunda on her morning show, Anele and The Club, and did a review about the cop.

Anele's tweet about Mabunda sat high on the trend list for several hours, with Mzansi singing the hero's praises.

Director says Ndlovu is warm and charming

Briefly News also reported that Ndlovu was described as being 'warm and charming' by the director of Rosemary’s Hitlist.

The show, which was on Showmax, was a chilling true crime docuseries about the convicted policewoman.

Documentary maker, Valentino Mathibela, said he was curious to dig into Ndlovu's dark motives and so interviewed her.

Source: Briefly News