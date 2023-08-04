Anele Mdoda had an open session with the cop that cracked the Rosemary Ndlovu case

Keshi Benneth Mabunda was hailed as a national hero by Anele's followers on Twitter

Rosemary Ndlovu was arrested in 2018 after killing six relatives to claim insurance payouts

Anele Mdoda had a chat with Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, on how he cracked the Rosemary Ndlovu case. Images: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images, Donato Fasano, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Anele Mdoda had the privilege to sit and chat with Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda, a police officer who nailed cop-turned-serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.

Anele Mdoda interviews policeman Keshi Benneth Mabunda

The 947 host interviewed Mabaunda on her morning show, Anele and The Club, and did a review about the cop. This is what she said about him:

"This is the man who cracked the Rosemary Ndlovu case. We had him on the show yesterday. He said 'as a cop you must treat each case as if it’s your family member that has been wronged', that stuck to me. I really salute this guy. He is a proper national treasure."

Here is the post:

South Africans hail Keshi Benneth Mabunda

Anele's tweet about Mabunda sat high on the trend list for several hours, with Mzansi singing the hero's praises. He was even recommended for the ongoing, intricate Senzo Meyiwa case. These were some of the reviews:

@CThandazagirl said:

"When your job is a calling. It's encouraging to know that such people still exist. Driven by passion, with pure intentions. Love, care, goodness and righteousness are still a thing. Wow!

@AliceMathole commented:

"May many like him bless the SAPS we need more."

@NubianSen expressed:

"I feel like that documentary exposed and put him at risk. We knew this guy for years and some of us didn’t know that he was a cop and he’s more involved in the community."

@Khuliso_Mabuda suggested:

"I'm sure if he was also investigating Senzo Meyiwa's case it would be done by now and the killers will be serving their sentences."

@sidonyn agreed:

"Is it too late for him to join the Senzo Meyiwa case? We could do with his expertise even there. Brilliant officer indeed."

@SalukaziGP added:

"Let's salute him. But some are taken out of cases if there are bribes involved. Senzo's case for example. They removed a lot of people in that case because they were cracking it."

@DoreenMasinga recommended:

"Please Anele, let this hero crack the Senzo case. We are tired of listening to lie after lie in that case."

@KMotlokwane weighed-in:

"How I wish nurses at public hospitals would practice that while doing their public service."

@Txboho said:

"Let’s celebrate our best in the service."

Rosemary Ndlovu found with contraband in jail

In another Briefly News report, the insurance killer was further charged for owning a cell phone while serving a prison sentence.

All eyes have been on the devious cop since her trial. Showmax created a docuseries called Rosemary's Hitlist, highlighting the journey of her murders and attempted murders.

