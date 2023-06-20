The wait is finally over as Showmax premiers Rosemary's Hitlist , the docuseries about Rosemary Ndlovu, who killed family members for insurance money

The documentary's director, Valentino Mathibela, shared his experience meeting Rosemary, saying she has a warm personality

People on social media disagree with Mathibela's observation, calling Rosemary "evil"

The director of Showmax crime docuseries 'Rosemary's Hitlist' has shared how serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu behaved during their first meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Showmax is now streaming a chilling true crime docuseries about murder-convicted policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu titled Rosemary's Hitlist.

As reported by IOL, Rosemary's Hitlist documentary maker, Valentino Mathibela, said he was curious to dig into Ndlovu's dark motives:

"Because it’s unbelievable. It’s a cop! Killing her family! I wanted to find out why a mother, a daughter and a sister would become perpetrators [sic] while in a position of power to do the opposite and protect her family instead.

"Police are seen as protectors, a role similarly expected from mothers or women as nurturers. A cop is a symbol of protection, of safety, of hope."

Mathibela says he was surprised how quickly Ndlovu changed her imposing demeanour to a warm one in a meeting witg the show's producers:

"When she walks in, everyone's attention goes to her, and then she smiles. I was so intrigued by the psyche of this woman who was able to blindside so many people."

Tweeps do not agree with Mathibela at all. This is how they reacted to the first episode:

@KgomotsoTlhapan is really curious:

"I would really like to understand Rosemary's psyche, to really decipher why she became so cold and evil. She is dangerous and not remorseful. Her anger must stem from somewhere. I can't really blame poverty because she became a police officer and overcame it."

@Kerotse_K confessed:

"Rosemary’s Hitlist is thorough. I am so hooked!"

@ngcebomcobothi1 was shocked:

"Rosemary’s Hitlist that lady is evil yoh! 16 policies on her husband that she got killed!"

Rosemary serving 6 life terms for murders of 6 relatives

The former cop was sentenced in 2021 to life in Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria for the brutal killings of her family, including the attempted murder of her mother. She successfully cashed out R1.4 million from their funeral and life insurance policies.

Daily Sun reported that she killed her sister, two nephews, her niece and the father of her boyfriend. Not only did she attempt to kill her mother, but her sister and her five children too.

In addition to the six life terms, 30 years were handed down for fraud and incitement to commit murder.

Mzansi can't wait to watch to binge on Rosemary's Hitlist

Briefly News had previously reported that fans were anticipating the premier of the docuseries that uncovers the twisted details behind Rosemary's crimes on 14 June.

Showmax promised that Rosemary's Hitlist will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it unravels the shocking details of this uniquely South African story.

