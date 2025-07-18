Senzo Mchunu has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry

The Minister of Police has expressed his eagerness to defend himself against the accusations during the commission

South Africans shared their thoughts on Mchunu's comments, questioning why he was confident about the commission

Senzo Mchunu has broken his silence about the Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

KWAZULU-NATAL - Senzo Mchunu has made his first public appearance since being placed on leave following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Minister of Police was granted a leave of absence by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, 13 July 2025. Ramaphosa made the decision a week after the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made allegations of corruption and political interference within the police force.

Five days after Ramaphosa's decision, Mchunu has broken his silence and spoken about the upcoming Commission of Inquiry.

What did Mchunu say?

Speaking at an African National Congress Mandela Day event in Empangeni, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mchunu spoke about his leave of absence.

The Police Minister said that he welcomed the commission, because it was unfair for him to be judged on allegations alone, without being able to tell his side of the story.

“The day South Africa allows one person to suspect another person, investigate, become a prosecutor and a judge, and issue a verdict will be the reversal of what the struggle for justice is about, and that will be the end of all of us in the country,” Mchunu said.

He added that it was also fair for the commission to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations, so that everyone had the chance to be heard.

“It is fair to wait for the commission to deliberate. It is for this reason that I support the president, who decided on the establishment of the commission of inquiry,” said Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a Commission of Inquiry and placed Senzo Mchunu on leave. Image: Leon Neal

What you need to know about Mchunu

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Mchunu's comments, with some saying that he was confident because the evidence was already probably destroyed.

MA Aletta said:

"The newly appointed acting minister has now assured him that all the evidence is destroyed, hence the liver."

Tony Ganas asked:

"Is he going to use his own money for his lawyers, or are the taxpayers going to fund him?"

Philani Ngcobo stated:

"It's too early for that; he must wait for the investigation."

Elijah Tau Maps added:

"He won't be the first criminal claiming to be innocent."

Fiso Mike suggested:

"He is cooking something that he will use to defend himself."

Elaine Shortman said:

"Yeah sure. His buddies in the judiciary have paid lump sums."

