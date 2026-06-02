President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly as he tabled the 2026/2027 Presidency Budget Vote

The president discussed the recent tensions and demonstrations in the country between locals and foreign nationals

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's comments about the country and his appeal to both citizens and foreigners

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President Cyril Ramaphosa urged citizens and foreign nationals to respect the country's laws. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on everyone in South Africa to respect the country’s laws, but many citizens aren’t happy with his appeal.

Ramaphosa made the appeal while addressing the National Assembly as he tabled the 2026/2027 Presidency Budget Vote on 2 June 2026.

While his address focused on economic recovery under the Government of National Unity (GNU), job creation, and combating crime, Ramaphosa also touched on recent tensions in the country. Tensions have risen between foreign nationals and locals lately, as organisations and individuals demand that undocumented foreigners leave the country by 30 June 2026.

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Numerous demonstrations have been held in South Africa against illegal immigrants. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

What did Ramaphosa say?

During his address, the president cautioned citizens and migrants against breaking the law.

"We must be clear that everyone in South Africa, whether citizens or foreign nationals, must respect our laws."

“They must also respect the rights of every person in our country, and our laws must be upheld,” he said.

The president also called on everyone not to give in to violence, xenophobia and vigilantism. He also said that as a society, everyone needed to stand against disinformation, incitement, racism and ethnic mobilisation.

His comments come at a time when several African countries have accused some South Africans of being xenophobic, following anti-illegal immigrant protests.

South Africans not impressed with Ramaphosa

Social media users were not impressed with the president’s comments, with many saying that he should lead by example when it comes to respecting the law.

The president has been in the headlines more than usual of late as impeachment proceedings get underway.

Kenton Bongane noted:

“Someone who doesn't respect the laws.”

Sfiso Pazolo asked:

“Does his Phala Phala farm respect the law?”

Mzamo Ndaba stated:

“I don't think he led by example.”

Thabeng Bohopa exclaimed:

“He must think we live under a couch.”

Ta Groove said:

“Pity you're just a leader who doesn't lead by example. The people shall govern.”

Hlayisani Brian Mahos questioned:

“Is he following the laws?”

Suresh Babunandan added:

“We won't listen to a criminal.”

Phumzile MkabayiwaBathwa Mdima noted:

“If the government can't respect the laws, then the citizens will do so to enforce the laws.”

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma criticised over comments

Briefly News reported that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has shared her thoughts on the current protests targeting undocumented migrants in the country.

The former African Union (AU) chairperson also discussed claims made that the deportation of foreigners would solve unemployment issues in South Africa.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Dlamini-Zuma's comments about illegal immigration in the country, with many criticising her over her stance.

Source: Briefly News