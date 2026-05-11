President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing intense online backlash after his statement on recent anti-foreigner protests

Some social media users accused the president of mischaracterising the situation and questioned his stance on immigration

The controversy has also reignited political tensions, with renewed calls for his resignation following ongoing scrutiny linked to the Phala Phala scandal ruling

President Ramaphosa is under fire for his comments on the anti-foreigner protests. Images: @ZaNewsFlash/X and Sharo Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under heavy criticism on social media after releasing a detailed statement addressing recent anti-foreigner protests in South Africa.

Ramaphosa condemned what he described as “violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals,” stressing that such actions “do not represent the views of South Africa’s people nor reflect our government’s policy.”

Ramaphosa issues a message to South Africans

In his message to the nation, he warned that some individuals were “exploiting legitimate grievances” under the guise of community activism, and insisted that law enforcement actions such as searches and roadblocks can only be carried out by authorised state officials. He furher said such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are.

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At the same time, the president acknowledged concerns around illegal immigration, saying it places pressure on services, distorts the labour market, and contributes to social tension in poorer communities. He outlined ongoing government measures, including border enforcement through the Border Management Authority, deportations of undocumented migrants, and plans to increase labour inspectors.

See statement posted on Cyril Ramaphosa's X account below:

Social media backlash

However, the statement quickly triggered strong reactions online.

Many social media users accused the president of misrepresenting the nature of the protests, arguing that they were largely peaceful and that there was no widespread violence as described in his message. Others criticised his framing of immigration issues, saying it lacked balance and risked fuelling xenophobic sentiment.

@Malatjie_said:

"You are sharing misinformation about our country Mr President! We are the victims of crime committed by foreign nationals. Our protests have been peaceful."

@dyanieric said:

"Are you aware that your views don't represent those of South Africans? Are you even aware that this is one of the reasons ANC got less than 50% last elections, or do you not care? Read the room, sir. This country's worst problem right now is illegal immigration!"

Some users questioned the timing of his response, asking why it took so long for him to address the situation publicly.

@SonofChuks said:

"It took you almost a month to speak on this? Oh Cyril Ramaphosa? Is this the kind of Africa you want to build and leave behind?"

Calls for accountability also surfaced, with some posts going as far as demanding his resignation, arguing that his leadership has lost public trust.

@Knick_RSA said:

"The only communication we want from you is resignation. Stop involving yourself in our affairs, you failed."

@BlosoNketsi said:

"Please tell us when are you going to tender your resignation? That's the only thing we are interested to hear from you. The next president will talk about that immigration law and policy not you."

Advocate calls for Ramaphosa's resignation

Previously, Briefly News reported that Advocate Ike Khumalo called for Ramaphosa's resignation. Khumalo strongly criticised Ramaphosa’s leadership, saying he believes the President is “the worst that South Africa has ever had” and accusing him of being “heartless” and “dangerous.” He further claimed that Ramaphosa should face serious punishment after leaving office, including trial proceedings.

Source: Briefly News