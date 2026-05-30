Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has revealed that South Africa will play one final warm-up match before beginning their FIFA World Cup journey.

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The announcement comes after Bafana were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Nicaragua in their last fixture before heading to the global showpiece.

Broos confirmed that South Africa's next test will come against Jamaica national football team on 5 June, a match he hopes will provide a more accurate assessment of his side's readiness for the tournament.

“We still have another game on 5 June against Jamaica. Hopefully they will come and play football, and that match can give us a clearer picture of the team that could start against Mexico,” Broos told SABC Sport.

Despite failing to find the back of the net against Nicaragua, the Belgian tactician was encouraged by his team's overall performance and felt the nature of the opposition made the contest difficult.

“I believe we can be satisfied with the way we played. The challenge was that we faced a very defensive opponent. They spent almost the entire match sitting back, clearing the ball long and slowing the game down whenever possible,” he said after the match.

Broos also pointed to the missed penalty as a key moment that could have changed the flow of the encounter.

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“We failed to convert the penalty, and if we had scored, I think we could have gone on to score more because they would have been forced to come out and attack. Instead, they remained focused solely on defending for the entire game,” he added.

The Bafana coach remains optimistic that the upcoming clash against Jamaica will offer a sterner challenge and a better opportunity to fine-tune his squad ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico.

Source: Briefly News