Speaking after the team's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from Morocco, Tlhopie Motsepe indicated that discussions regarding head coach Miguel Cardoso and his future at Mamelodi Sundowns will take place in the coming months.

Motsepe praised the impact Cardoso has made since taking charge, saying the coach has already helped the club achieve one of its major objectives.

“When we appointed the coach, there were specific targets we wanted to reach. One of those was to elevate the team to another level and accomplish something truly special, and I believe we have managed to do exactly that,” Motsepe told reporters.

The Sundowns chairman said the next step is determining whether the club and coach can continue building on the progress already made.

“The challenge now is whether we can push even further, improve on what we have achieved and continue writing the remarkable story that has unfolded throughout this season,” he added.

Motsepe also revealed that any upcoming negotiations will be approached from a far stronger position than when Cardoso was initially recruited.

“I believe the club is moving in the right direction and progressing positively. Over the next few months we will sit down and have those discussions, but what I can say is that the situation is much more positive than it was before the coach joined us.

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“Out of respect for the coach and the board processes that still need to take place, I don't think I should go into any further detail at this stage,” Motsepe concluded.

Source: Briefly News