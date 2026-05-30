A maths educator and career coach shared how a parent claimed back from SARS by listing their child's expenses

According to SARS, parents of children with disabilities or physical impairments can claim 33.3% of qualifying out-of-pocket medical expenses

Professionals, including speech therapists and occupational therapists, confirmed the information is accurate

A woman who shares educational content on TikTok. Images: @teenlifecoach_lebodube

Source: TikTok

Maths educator and career coach @teenlifecoach_lebodube posted a video on 25 May 2026 from her home responding to a comment left on one of her previous videos. A parent shared that they had claimed speech therapy, occupational therapy, developmental paediatrician visits and remedial school fees from SARS and walked away with a very decent refund. She said:

"I love this conversation. This parent says they're claiming and they said they're getting back a nice sum from SARS. You need to keep all your slips. You need to have the proof and the evidence that you are paying for these."

What parents can actually claim from SARS?

According to SARS, if your child has been diagnosed with a disability or physical impairment by a registered medical practitioner, you may be able to claim qualifying medical expenses when you submit your annual tax return.

The key document required is the ITR-DD form, which confirms the diagnosis. Part A is completed by the parent or taxpayer, and the remaining sections must be completed and signed by a registered medical professional trained to diagnose the specific condition.

Qualifying expenses can include therapy, specialist visits, specialised school fees and other costs directly linked to the child's condition.

The ITR-DD form stays valid for ten years for permanent disabilities and one year for temporary ones. You don't submit it with your tax return, but SARS can request it during an audit, so keeping it on file is important.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA parents and professionals react

People wanted more details, while others shared their experiences on TikToker @teenlifecoach_lebodube's clip:

@wendilenokwandamtshali wrote:

"Speech therapist here. This is 100% true. If your child is attending speech therapy, please talk to your speech therapist and ask them to fill the form."

@therafixsa said:

"OT here. This is in fact 100% true. However, there is a specific form that has to be completed and signed off by either a neurologist or a psychiatrist; otherwise your claim will be rejected."

@thandoziqubu1 wrote:

"SARS came back to us and said we can only claim if the child is in Grade R, but I was surprised because remedial school doesn't have grades and my child is 8 years old."

@lindelwadzm asked:

"Does the child have to be on medical aid to get the claim?"

@phephalou asked:

"How does it work if you use medical aid and the child hasn't been placed in a specialised school yet?"

@lifewith_1 wrote:

"My daughter is in OT and ST. I pay from my own pocket and not medical aid. Where do I get the form?"

A woman sharing how to claim back from SARS. Images: @teenlifecoach_lebodube

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News