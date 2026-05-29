A light moment with the robots in a viral clip has Mzansi talking after an unexpected exchange between a taxi driver and a motorist

Taxi drivers remain key to everyday transport in SA, but their work conditions are often tougher than most realise

Social media users say the moment reflects the country’s humour and kindness in the small things

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A taxi driver turned a red robot into a love scene. Image: @cath_beth

Source: Instagram

A lighthearted moment between a taxi driver and a woman at a set of traffic lights has gone viral on social media. Mzansi viewers praised the interaction for its humour and warmth.

The Instagram video, posted on 28 May 2026 by @cath_beth, shows the scene from the woman’s point of view as she waits at the robots in her car while a taxi driver in the next lane engages her with playful gestures. He appears to flirt from his vehicle, blowing kisses and jokingly interacting with her before driving off, leaving her laughing. She said:

"I don't know why people hate our country so much. I think it's pretty cool."

He blew kisses before driving away. Image: @cath_beth

Source: Instagram

Why taxi drivers matter in Mzansi

According to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), taxi drivers play a crucial role in South Africa’s transport system, with millions of people relying on taxis daily to get to work, school, and other destinations. Despite their importance, many drivers face tough working conditions, including long hours, strict income targets, and exposure to violence on the roads, all while carrying responsibility for passengers’ safety. Calls are growing for better regulation, fair pay, and improved working conditions to protect drivers and recognise the essential service they provide.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi chimes in with jokes and warmth

South Africans have been sharing warm and humorous reactions, with many saying it reflects the country’s unique everyday kindness and humour. This is what Mzansi said on @cath_beth's page:

fefemashamba said:

"Years ago, I stopped at a robot while I was eating scones. The taxi driver jokingly asked for 1, and I actually gave him. He was so happy, and it was such cool vibes 😂 South Africa and its people are a different kind of special ❤️"

mangwanair wrote:

"It’s giving: Mageza wants a wife❤️"

nhlanhla4642 commented:

"They don't hate our country, they're just mad they can't be like us."

crocadazzle added:

"Look how much happier we are when it's just us, even angry taxi drivers have cheer now 😂"

thandile_ndile exclaimed:

"This is beautiful 🔥🙌 thank you for sharing this😍"

More Briefly News Stories on taxi drivers

A taxi driver impressed South Africans after spending three days thoroughly deep-cleaning his taxi, with many praising his dedication and pride in maintaining a spotless ride.

A tense road rage standoff between a taxi driver and a Mahindra motorist was captured on video and left South Africans both shocked and impressed by how the situation unfolded.

A man sparked debate on social media after sharing a TikTok video expressing his frustration with taxi drivers, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News