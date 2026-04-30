A man appeared on Penuel's podcast and explained that he used to have a problem with taxi drivers

The man went into detail about how he held a grudge against the drivers in the public transport system

Online users were fascinated by the man who shared a unique perspective on taxi driver

In a video on TikTok, a man explained why he did not like taxi drivers. He explained the origin of his frustration towards the drivers,

A man explained his hot take about taxi drivers. Image: @penuel.clips

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 28 April 2026 amassed attention from social media users. People shared thoughts on taxi drivers and felt they could relate to the man.

In a video on TikTok from The Penuel Show podcast, a man told people that he hated taxi drivers because they are always breaking road rules. The man said he got into a heated argument with a taxi driver when he still hated them, but he's since changed. He said his perspective changed after he realised just how much taxi drivers do in our society. He demonstrated that if we were to imagine that each person taxi driver transports each day could theoretically get their own car, the results would be far more consistent. He said the reality is the taxi drivers will only inconvenience you for a few seconds, and it is worth it in the end. He said that it is better to educate taxi drivers and instead of getting angry at taxi drivers, one must appreciate that they are working people who are also helping other workers get to their jobs. Watch the video below

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South Africa divided over taxi drivers

Many people agreed with the man when he expressed how much he did not like taxi drivers. Viewers appreciated his unique perception of taxi drivers. Read the comments:

South Africans discussed the taxi transport system. Image: Okot Okelo / Pexels

Source: UGC

Username said:

"Taxis are not trying to get people to work on time cause taxis are never late is people who are late. Taxis are simply rushing for a 2nd load."

Mazibuko wrote:

"I even thought that instead of making bus lanes, they should build tax lanes. Taxis are so important to us."

Stefano Dimera said:

"Not taking anything away from the frustration people have with taxi drivers, some of the things we see on the road are genuinely stressful. But I once had to explain something that shifted my perspective."

Thabiso the OSD added:

"I love it when someone tries to understand the struggle and reason why there are problems."

Mzwakhe_AKD joked:

" He used to be a taxi driver, but I just can't prove it."

Thokozani Ndwandwe said:

"I'm a taxi driver, but thanks for understanding sir we have a lot of pressure but at the end, we don't need to be reckless but chief you are great 👌"

Other Briefly News stories about taxis

South Africans took part in a trend where they were showing others how unroadworthy many taxis are.

Taxi passengers became viral sensations after they held a spontaneous roast session when police apprehended their vehicle.

People were in stitches over the hilarious ghost prank that a woman pulled off in a taxi full of people.

Source: Briefly News