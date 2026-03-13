A young woman resurfaced an old ghost prank video that has South Africans losing it all over again

In the clip, she stops and then convinces a taxi driver to take her imaginary gogo to a popular taxi stop

South Africans flooded the comments, with many saying this prank is still one of the best they have ever seen

A young woman is posing for a selfie on the left and carrying a black bag on the right. Images: @KwetlaTersiaLesekane

Some pranks never get old, and this one is proof. Award-winning content creator and former Soweto TV presenter Kwetla Tersia Lesekane, who goes by @KwetlaTersiaLesekane on Facebook, reshared a throwback ghost prank. She shared the hilarious footage on 11 March 2026, where she flagged down a taxi at the side of the road for a lift. First, she confirmed the route with the driver, who agreed that he was heading to Mogalakwane Cross.

She shared that that was where she needed to go, but then turned and started speaking to someone nobody else could see. She picked up the invisible person's imaginary bag and placed it carefully on the taxi floor. She then told the invisible passenger, or rather the ghost of her gogo, to hop in. She then asks the driver to drop her gogo off just around the corner, one right turn away near Mogalakwane Cross. The driver, confused, asked where this person was. Kwetla acted completely unbothered, insisting that gogo is right there in the taxi seat.

Before she could pull the door shut, the front passenger flung his door open and bolted. Seconds later, the back doors burst open, and more passengers poured out running. The driver himself eventually jumped out and took off, leaving the taxi sitting empty on the side of the road. Kwetla watched them scatter, then burst out laughing.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA loses it over a ghost prank

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments section, praising Facebook user @KwetlaTersiaLesekane's hilarious prank:

@Pst Jackson Mmako wrote:

"Powerful Sphalaphala. We need more pranks, man."

@Nyepetsi Nkamo Kamogelo said:

"One of the best pranks you ever made 🤣🤣🤣"

@Onaray Francis added:

"That's when I knew about you 😂"

KB TN Refilwe simply wrote:

"Wena mara 🤣🤣🤣 laughing out loud."

@Tumediso Shumba wondered:

"I wonder what happened after the door closed 🤣🤣. Who said what for them to decide gore enough is enough, they no longer want to continue with the journey."

@Brenda Ncube said:

"That was the best prank ever... You gained a follower on that post."

@Cirhakazi Tunyie questioned:

"Nha, they don't see the person taking the video 🤨"

@Angela Thee-Angel joked:

"Reminds me of Mr Bones 🤣🤣🤣"

@KingFreezy Lindo Makeng suggested:

"Please do this to an Uber driver 🤣"

@Lucia Onkarabile noticed:

"The driver is also running 😁😁😁"

@Lebza Lebo said:

"This one killed me yhooo, will never forget."

A young woman stops a taxi on a road. Images: @KwetlaTersiaLesekane

More hilarious SA taxi pranks

