A man, Gideon Le Roux, witnessed SAPS officers allegedly stealing money from his gardener on 4 June 2026 in Pretoria

The incident sparked discussion about SAPS officers' notoriety when it comes to collecting bribes from citizens

South Africans were outraged over law enforcement officers being accused of taking advantage of a hard worker

A man accused SAPS officers of stealing money from a gardener. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

On 4 June 2026, a South African, Gideon Le Roux, recorded South African Police Service (SAPS) officers interacting with his gardener. The incident occurred during a stop, which turned into a stop-and-search of the worker. The incident happened in Wierda Park, Pretoria.

Gideon Le Roux, who identified himself as the gardener’s employer, filmed officers accusing them of theft. Officers stopped him, asking for his passport, but would not let him fetch it. Instead, officers ordered the gardener into the van with his bicycle from his employer. It's alleged they took him to a remote area where they took a total of R950, dropped him off in Wierda Park and made off with his bike. The South African captured the moment the gardener entered the police van, hoping it would help retrieve the stolen bike. Watch the video below:

SAPS disappoints South Africa

The incident continues to highlight a persistent and painful rift between the community and those sworn to protect them, leaving many South Africans shared their own experiences of similar 'pocket-money' extortions. Read the comments below:

South Africans shared their complaints about SAPS and bribes. Image: Willifried Wende

Source: UGC

Letlhogonolo Warren Teko Hanyane asked:

"Does he have the correct papers to work for you? A passport alone doesn’t guarantee him a stay in South Africa."

Gideon Le Roux, the original poster, hit back:

"Your comment shows a lack of intelligence. If this is your reply, then who knows what you are capable of with pathetic comments like this . Yes, he is legal. Yes, his paperwork is in order. Does it now carry your approval to come to Facebook for help?"

Danie Louw said:

"SAPS can identify the van through their tracking system, which would show exactly which patrol car was at that location. Speak to the Station Commander."

Derrick Trask was disgusted:

"Sleg police officers, I tell you, taking money and a bicycle and then thinking they will get away with it is something else."

Themba Kula remarked:

"Video itself is a proof. That’s thuggery."

Jax Bath added:

"My advice as someone who tried to hold SAPS accountable last year: Every single interaction with them should include a witness from your side who scribes. You're not allowed to record them in the police station - but they will lie to cover their tracks, so have witnesses."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

People shared their reactions to a video of a police officer who fell while chasing a man in Johannesburg, in a video that became a viral hit.

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the way police officers marched at an official event while accompanying a VIP.

Online users were touched by SAPS officers who stopped to help after finding a child who was starving, and they took immediate action.

Source: Briefly News