South African Police Officers Touch Hearts by Rescuing Hungry Child in TikTok Video
- A video showing South African police officers helping a child in need surfaced on social media, gaining attention
- The officers were gathered around a kid expressing concern for the little boy, which touched many viewers
- Online users were also raving about the South African police officers who stepped in to help a child
South African police officers left many people impressed after they stepped in as heroes. The officers came across a child, and they went beyond the call of duty to show care for the kid.
The wholesome video from earlier in the year was reposted on 5 May 2026 and received a lot of attention from people. South African police officers earned praise after stepping in to assist a child in a dire situation.
In the video on TikTok by @newsnexussa a little child was sitting on a SAPS squad car, clutching a bottle of water and drinking thirstily. The kid was reportedly starving when police came to his rescue. The officers in the clip were moved by how hungry the child was as they expressed pity. Watch the video below:
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South Africa applaud SAPs caring for kid
Many people felt that the video of the police officers helping a child in need was touching. Others expressed admiration for the officers for rescuing the child who was obviously hungry. Read the comments below:
Elsie Maifadi applauded the SAPS officers:
"God bless you all more and more, amen 🙏"
Edward cheered:
"Thank you officers, we South Africans have ubuntu, that's what you have done 🙏"
matome was thoroughly impressed:
"Well done colleagues, you are so marvellous 👏"
jeegoo added:
"🥰♥️Thank you so much guys real honest poĺice."
Joseph McCarthy exclaimed:
'So beautiful. Thank you guys doing a good job. Amen 🙏"
Mmaidi Martha Maleka applauded the police officers:
"Re a leboga 🙏keep up a good job."
Aunty Mill's appreciated SAPS:
'Thank you police officers, God bless you and the safety of the child.🙏"
thandikate added:
"God Bless you SAPS, thank you🤗"
Nomalizo 👌♥️ remarked:
"Yooh nimtholaphi hawuuu kodwa abantwana bethu bazalelani uma benza kanje siyabonga well done 👏"
Elsie Maifadi gushed over the SAPS' efforts:
"God bless you all more and more, amen 🙏
Aunty Mill's applauded:
"Thank you police officers, God bless you and the safety of the child.🙏"
MFANAWOGEDLA 🎸🎸🎸🇿🇼 added:
"🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Jesus wase south Africa ukuphi abadala babaleka amapolisa aze bashiye ingane. (Where are the adults who ran way from this child so that police can come get them.)"
Other Briefly News stories about SAPS
- South African police officers who humoured an eight year old that was completely taken by them impressed many people.
- Online users could not help but create jokes about South African police officers who would try to do an official march but failed at an official event on live TV.
- Other SAPS officers were having fun during a break, and they made up an unofficial march drill
- People were in awe of a SAPS officer who was dancing up a storm in a police squad car in a TikTok video.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za