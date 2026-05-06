A video on TikTok showed a scene that allegedly involved gangsters who were dealing with the loss of one of their members

The Numbers gang is a notorious group of criminals in South Africa, in South Africa and footage showed one of their funeral rituals

The post received mixed reactions from South Africans who were fascinated by the alleged gang members observing a funeral right

In a post on TikTok, men who were supposedly members of the Numbers gang were gathered for a sombre occasion. They were reportedly in mourning for one of their own, and the video showed how they grieved.

A group of alleged Numbers gangsters paid their last tribute with a funeral ritual. Image: Pavel Danilyuk

Source: UGC

The video shared on 6 May 2026 left people speculating about the Numbers gang. Online users were also fascinated that the gangsters were in nature.

A video posted by @kingls228 a group of men who are allegedly part of the Numbers gang in a church for a funeral. They performed a ritual for a fallen member of their gang. The man-made gestures and moved around the casket, stomping in unison. And there was also some music playing in the background, including Wiz Khalifa's See You Again as they paid their final respects to the deceased. Watch the video below:

SA divided about Numbers gang funeral

Many people thought that the video of the alleged Numbers Gang members was puzzling. People commented with a lot of questions. Read people's comments below:

Tierkop thought the scene was comical:

"How does anyone keep a straight face with this tomfoolery going on?"

Ms Haaniem ☪️ 🇿🇦 was stunned:

"Now, why did I know that this was in KZN? en watt kyn met die "it's been a long time....yuuuu! Ek kannie meerie! How far is festive, y'all?"

auds957 admired their sincerity:

"Mak ni saak of due manne die nomme dra ni...at least betoon hulle farewell respect and loyalty to the brothers...we can all learn from this...Respect and Loyalty are very, very scarce in today's life...just saying."

The Void was thoroughly amused:

"lol 😂 I wouldn't be able to hold myself id laugh and ask for forgiveness later."

Linton2506 was not impressed:

'🤣 Please if you respect me don't do this at my funeral even if I ever earn a number😂😂 I can't deal."

Missy_Dee was full of questions:

"And, no one burst out laughing? I would've pissed myself! 😂"

gum added:

"At this rate, our people will never reach old age."

Pranil wondered:

"How the hell did these little kids get numbers....what world are they living in.."

Other Briefly News stories about funerals

South Africans were in stitches over a video of a little girl who reacted to find in what she was attending her aunt's funeral.

Online users were amused by a video of a family that organised a smoke machine when they went to honour a deceased loved one.

South Africans reacted to a video of a funeral process from a different culture, and it got attention on social media.

Source: Briefly News