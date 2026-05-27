An old video of Tyla presenting an award resurfaced and left her international fanbase scratching their heads and nearly struggling to understand her

This was due to the singer's raw Coloured accent that many global fans were hearing for the first time, completely different from the smooth, polished vocals they are used to on her hit tracks

The viral throwback clip sparked an intense wave of fascination online, with a handful of international social media users admitting they had no idea the star was even speaking English

Tyla's Coloured accent had social media buzzing. Image: unorthodoxreviews

Source: Instagram

An old video of global music star Tyla has made its way back onto social media, and it is causing quite a stir among her international fans.

Captured at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, the throwback clip shows the singer presenting an award to Travis Scott alongside singer Teyana Taylor. She humorously rushed Scott to the stage to fetch his award, complaining that it was "very heavy."

"Congratulations, and come up here 'cause, hey, this one is also very heavy."

This was in reference to her earlier remarks at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won Best Afrobeats for her hit song Water. Presented by musicians Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X, Tyla asked Lil Nas X to hold her Moon Person trophy while she gave her acceptance speech, stating that the award was too heavy.

While Lil Nas X gladly took the trophy, the moment sparked online backlash that gave rise to the iconic "Uppity African" label.

Two years later, her remarks have sparked a completely different reaction among fans, particularly her international audience, after finally taking notice of Tyla's authentic Coloured accent.

Tyla's authentic Coloured accent left international fans fascinated. Image: Julian Hamilton/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The singer was born to Coloured parents in Edenvale, Johannesburg, and is known internationally not only for her chart-topping hits, but also for embracing her roots, which many South African fans often praise her for staying true to. For local audiences, this proves that an authentic Mzansi identity can resonate worldwide without needing to be watered down for international ears.

However, for her global audience, the video served as an unexpected eye-opener, with many others finding themselves utterly charmed by the Water hitmaker's authentic personality.

Watch Tyla's video below.

International fans react to Tyla's accent

Tyla's global audience was taken aback by her pure Coloured accent, with some admitting they couldn't tell whether she was speaking English.

e_m_e_r_a_l_d.____ said:

"I don't even know what she's saying 'cause she is foreign."

hinata20xx admitted:

"I had to listen 6 times to get the sentence."

maira_queening claimed:

"Her accent is so exaggerated, I live around African people, South Africans especially, no one talks like that."

angeldivinojj teased:

"Tyla sounds like she's from Wakanda."

mbeng_osindabosi reacted:

"For a moment I thought she had learnt Spanish."

International fans were left confused by Tyla’s pure Coloured accent. Image: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla warms hearts with adorable childhood pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's adorable childhood photos.

Fans gushed over the singer's sweet snaps and stated that she was already destined to be a star from a very early age.

Source: Briefly News