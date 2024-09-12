Tyla faced backlash from American social media users after her behaviour at the VMAs, where she won the Best Afrobeats award for her song Water

Social media users accused the South African singer of being a diva when she asked for her award to be held because it was heavy

Fans on Instagram and X criticised her actions, calling her unlikable and overly confident

American social media users came out guns blazing at South African singer Tyla for the stunt she pulled after winning the Best Afrobeats award for her hit song, Water.

Tyla accused of doing too much

South African singer Tyla is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star who made Mzansi proud after adding another international award on the shelf was accused of being a diva.

Social media users felt she was being extra when she asked for her VMA Award to be held because it was "heavy". A post shared by The Shaderoom on Instagram shows how Americans roasted the singer. The post read:

"Fans cut up after #Tyla asked for her #VMA to be held as she made her Afrobeat Award acceptance speech. Tyla later took to X to let fans know she was not asking #HalleBailey to hold it for her."

Fans react to Tyla's behaviour

Social media users blasted Tyla for the video. Many said she should stop acting like she is the only superstar.

@_sunnydelight said:

"I do not like that lady lmao it's just something about her idk."

@toyanherdamnego commented:

"I respect Halle for that move… 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I would have told her to put in on the floor."

@wlcm2rndm wrote:

"She starting to “feel herself” a little too damn much…"

@deshongray said:

"She's becoming more and more unlikable."

@thesweeterthejuic3 commented:

"There’s something about this Aliexpress Rihanna that I can’t put my finger on 🤔"

cosdee23 added:

"She’s gorgeous.. but so odd. Her not giving them a hug or any kind of acknowledgement, then asking him to hold the award felt weird."

