The Carletonville United Taxi Association (CUTA) has released a list of fines for drivers, ranging from drinking to assaulting passengers

Drivers who don't bathe will be fined a whopping R1,500, while any driver who assaults a fellow driver will be fined R2,000

South Africans were amused by the wide variety of fines on the list, and asked how the bathing rules would be policed

South Africans found the Carletonville Taxi Association's list of fines absolutely hilarious. Image: Andrea Lindner/ The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – A statement by the Carletonville United Taxi Association (CUTA) has left South Africans in stitches.

The statement, which is a list of fines imposed upon drivers, has made its way onto social media, sparking hilarious reactions. The fines are aimed at regulating driver behaviour and ensuring passenger safety and comfort.

While the list contains general punishments like a fine for drunk driving, there is also ones related to hygiene.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Carletonville Taxi Association Fines Drivers R1,500 for Not Bathing, Leaves Mzansi in Stitches

Source: Getty Images

Drivers fined for not taking a bath

One of the most hilarious items on the list is a fine for drivers who don’t bathe. According to the association, drivers who don’t take a bath face a R1,500 fine.

The hefty punishment isn’t the biggest on the list either. A driver who assaults a fellow driver will be fined R2,000, while any driver caught drinking alcohol at the taxi rank will be hit with a R3,000 fee.

There are also fines for drivers who swear at passengers and those who refuse to go to South-Gate.

You can view the full list below.

South Africans weigh in on the list of fines

South African social media users were left with a lot of questions following the release of the list, with some amused by the bathing punishment. Others questioned why there weren’t tougher sentences for drunk drivers.

@Mukovhe24 asked:

“So, how is the rule effectively policed? Do they smell them every morning?”

@EcoHappyFeet said:

“Hilarious. What I take from this is that they can drive drunk without being suspended or fired, but they best not swear at the passengers, or it’s bye-bye.”

@mirriamp stated:

“Does not bathe? What kind of driver is this? I think that should even be doubled. Maybe R3,000- and one-month unpaid leave.”

@BukamuT questioned:

“Lol, I wonder why drivers would refuse to go to Southgate?”

@mmlets said:

“The association will suspend the driver for not coming to the office, but will fine and keep a driver who comes to work drunk or drinks on duty. Clearly, passenger lives are not valued here.”

@MikelSesh asked:

“Why are they getting fined for refusing to go to South Gate? What's happening there?”

@kenmoi stated:

“Dismissal for not going to the office, but then a fine for drunk driving. Interesting.”

@markback asked:

“Where is the fine for breaking road traffic rules and being rude to other road users?”

Taxi driver terrified after losing Sangoma’s chicken

Briefly News reported that things got tense for one South African taxi driver when he allowed a sangoma in his vehicle.

The goofy driver played with the traditional healer’s live chicken and lost his grip, allowing it to escape.

Social media users were left in stitches by the clumsy taxi driver, especially after he asked commuters to help him search for the animal.

Source: Briefly News