Security has been beefed up for Paul Mashatile and Cyril Ramaphosa following a recent shooting

Mashatile's convoy recently came under fire, as someone shot his vehicle numerous times

South Africans questioned why the pair needed security when citizens weren't safe either

Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile have received reinforced security details, but South Africans can't understand why. Image: Wikus de Wet

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile, have had their security details reinforced.

The move comes after Mashatile’s car was shot at on 30 March 2025. The Deputy President was travelling on the N12 to his home from Boksburg, before someone fired several shots at his vehicle.

Mashatile was being driven back from an African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting when the shooting took place.

Security detail beefed up after shooting

National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola has confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) reinforced security for both Ramaphosa and Mashatile.

He also assured the nation that the executive was in good hands. Masemola added that investigations were underway into the shooting, and a ballistics report had already been concluded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe also confirmed that the pair were safe, adding that members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) were highly trained and possessed the expertise and capabilities to avert any risk or threat.

“The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat to their lives,” she said.

South Africans questioned why Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile didn't feel safe enough. Image: Brenton Geach

South Africans question the need for more security

The decision to reinforce the security of both the president and the deputy didn’t sit well with ordinary citizens, who questioned why they needed security.

Thami Velemani said:

“They must ask themselves a question. If this country is not safe for them to have bodyguards, then what about South Africans who don’t have any protection? Because if they trust the police of this country, then there is no use in reinforcing their security. Society is living with fear every day.”

Sanele Zalekile stated:

“This is such a joke. Mashatile tried to pull a Donald Trump, thinking the South African citizens would sympathise with him and elect him as President. He must just forget it. The ANC is a dead horse.”

Mlungisi Krweca noted:

“Ordinary citizens are not protected, but we pay taxes. That's thanks to everyone who keeps on voting for the useless ANC.”

Happy Thembalethu Simelane asked:

“What about us as the community? Because we also want to live.”

Wilna Horstmanshof questioned:

“What are they so afraid of? Did this really take place, or is it just a gimmick to squeeze more money out of the taxpayers?”

Nqunde Keo stated:

“The whole of South Africa needs security reinforcement. No business or person is safe in this country, even in our homes. We need more police and SANDF on all our streets. SA is at war with itself.”

