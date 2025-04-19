Pastor Josh Sullivan's missionary partner talked about his experiences after the South African Police Service rescued him

He was kidnapped from his congregation in Gqeberha and was rescued six days after the ordeal in a high-intensity shootout

South Africans related to his experience and comforted him, while others slammed the state of crime in the country

GQEBERHA, EADTERN CAPE — The missionary partner of Pastor Josh Sullivan has opened up about his fellow missionary Josh Sullivan's kidnapping. This was after he was rescued. In a Good Friday sermon, Brandon Byerly said Jesus also died for the sins of those who kidnapped Sullivan.

What did Byerly say?

According to eNCA, Byerly said praise the South African Police Service (SAPS) as one of the best around. This was after the men and women in blue engaged in a shootout with the suspects who kidnapped Sullivan. Three of the suspects were shot dead, and Sullivan was found unharmed. Byerly said Sullivan's family had a story to tell which they will tell on their own time.

Byerly said that those who kidnapped Sullivan should find Jesus and find the peace that he found. He said Jesus died for their sins as much as he died for their sins. He added that he has seen the Sullivan family a few times.

What happened to Sullivan?

Sullivan was kidnapped on 10 April in Motherwell from his church. The Hawks led a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation which tracked him down to a house in Kawa Magxaki. The police found him in a vehicle with three suspects. The suspects opened fire and the police returned fire, killing three of them.

The United States Embassy praised SAPS's work in rescuing the kidnapped pastor. It expressed its gratitude for Sullivan's recovery and said the Embassy is committed to continually working with South Africa to ensure the safety of United States citizens in South Africa.

South Africans relate to him

Some South Africans commenting on eNCA's Facebook post shared their experiences of crime.

Moreshka Lebona said:

"It's very traumatic. I was once robbed in Johannesburg CBD. they choked mw until I passed out. I woke up disoriented in thew dirty street and people don't care. they pas you as if nothing happened."

Edith Powell said:

"So sad that our beautiful country has got to this stage of lawlessness."

Hlubikazi Bhungane said:

"We are ruled by criminals. they don't care about crime. We are on our own when it comes to that department."

Buhle Radebe said:

"Our crime rate is too high, and the timing of this incident is terrible considering Trump's tirade on SA."

