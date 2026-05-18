Limpopo-born businessman and actor Cornet Mamabolo recently opened up about starring in the upcoming film Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun

Mamabolo, who is famously known for playing the first Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam , has landed a lead role in the upcoming historical film

Fans of the actor recently took to social media to comment on the upcoming film

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SA reacts to Cornet Mamabolo's new role after leaving 'Skeem Saam' and 'The River'. Images: CornetMamabolo

Source: Instagram

Former The River and Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo recently opened up about landing a role in Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

Mamabolo previously made headlines when he launched a college in his home village in Limpopo province.

The talented actor and businessman recently surprised his fans on social media when he showed off his dance moves in a video.

The former Skeem Saam actor confirmed his latest role on his X account on 12 May 2026.

Mamabolo reveals on his social media account that the historical film is not carried by funds and resources but synced energy of the technical crew and cast, a film driven by prayer and determination to tell a tale of fallen heroes, students’ activism.

"In case you wondered what keeps the wheels turning, our faith is aligned. #Barrelofagunmovie," adds the star.

Sowetan reported on 18 May 2026, that Mamabolo portrays the role of Peter Mokaba in the film Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

The former Skeem Saam actor shares with the publication that Peter is an iconic human being.

"He's an activist, a giant in society. So, it's very different from playing Tbose, because Tbose is fictional. You can create his mannerisms and shape him through the script and direction," adds the star.

Mamabolo also reveals that shooting the film at the University of Limpopo, where the actual events happened, made it more emotional.

"We tried to be as authentic as possible, even making sure buildings that didn't exist in 1986 were not visible in frame," says the former The River actor.

South Africans comment on Mamabolo's new role

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"This is 100% South African movie by @TebogoMalope."

@Lexproctor1997 reacted::

"It would've been nicer if @MmabathoMontsho was in it."

@Hloxx_Titan replied:

"Was Wallet the Vice Chancellor of Unilim?"

@RefilweSeboko commented:

"This is not softened. This is real. Behind the scenes of Studying Under The Barrel of a Gun, where truth speaks without permission."

@AHT_YssY said:

"This isn’t nostalgia. This is an excavation. Behind the scenes, pulling buried testimonies of torture, midnight raids, and unbreakable will from Turfloop’s darkest years. History tried to kill it. We refused. #BarrelOfAGunMovie."

Cornet Mamabolo discusses his new role after 'Skeem Saam' and 'The River'. Images: CornetMamabolo

Source: Twitter

Actress Natasha Thahane pranks Skeem Saam stars Clement Maosa and Cornet Mamabolo on Mandela Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane recently pranked her former co-stars, Clement Maosa and Cornet Mamabolo.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Thahane pretends to cry to her friends and later reveals that she misses Mandela.

Fans of the media personality took to her social media post on Mandela Day to react to her hilarious prank.

Source: Briefly News