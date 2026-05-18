A Khayelitsha cookie business is making major international moves after landing a big UK deals

The women-led company is changing lives by creating jobs and opportunities for local communities

The South Africa-UK partnership is getting praise for opening doors for small businesses and boosting growth

Adri Williams and Eunice Nyobole, bought the Khayelitsha Cookie Company for only R1 in 2013, Image: @khayelitshacookies/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town-based cookie company is taking South African flavour to international skies after securing contracts worth more than R1.4 million to supply baked goods for British Airways flights and UK retailers.

The announcement was made on 18 May by the UK Government through the British Consulate-General Cape Town and British High Commission Pretoria and the deal was signed on 07 May 2026.

Khayelitsha Cookie Company signed agreements with two UK-backed companies, allowing its products to be supplied on British Airways flights and sold in the UK as private-label shortbread products - where the biscuits are made by one company but sold under another company’s brand name..

The deal was helped by a UK trade programme that supports businesses from developing countries and makes it easier for South African products to be sold in the UK without extra taxes.

Operations executive Tommy Williams said the opportunity would help the company grow its international footprint:

“Our biscuits [will make] their way across the country and [share] the rich, irresistible taste of South Africa with customers far and wide.”

Khayelitsha Cookies will serve their products on British Airways flights. Image: @khayelitshacookies/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Women build the business from the ground up

Founded to combine business with community upliftment, Khayelitsha Cookies is 100% women-owned and employs previously unemployed women from Khayelitsha and surrounding Western Cape communities. Employees are trained to hand-bake and package cookies, brownies, rusks and cheese straws at the company’s food safety-certified factory in Parow.

The business says every woman employed is able to support between five and seven dependants through the income earned from cookie production. As a result of the new UK agreements, the company expects to create even more opportunities for women in underserved communities.

British officials praise the partnership

British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson described the deal as an example of how international trade can create growth and jobs in both countries. After visiting the factory, Phillipson praised the women behind the business and their entrepreneurial spirit.

“I had the privilege of visiting Khayelitsha Cookies’ factory and meeting the remarkable women behind the business, and I was deeply inspired by their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to their community.....This partnership is a powerful example of how trade can deliver growth on both sides.”

Read the full gov.uk article here:

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Source: Briefly News