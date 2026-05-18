“Dine-In Fees Should Be Illegal”: Customer Refuses to Tip After Seeing Dining Fee Charge, SA Debates
- A restaurant customer was left stunned after discovering an offensive insult handwritten on his receipt, allegedly by a service staff member
- The video was shared on TikTok, sparking a massive online debate regarding hospitality transparency and customer treatment
- Social media users shared their thoughts, with many urging a payment reversal, while others questioned the legitimacy of the note
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A dining experience at an American establishment took a sour turn after a patron received an unprofessional message from his server following a payment dispute.
The video showing the receipt was shared by TikTok user @captain.t.roll3 on 13 May 2026, setting the internet ablaze as viewers debated the authenticity of the incident.
The customer detailed his experience eating at a bar and grill located in Austin, Texas. He pointed out that his bill included a mandatory $11 (R198) ‘dining fee’ alongside his regular food and beverage order. Feeling that the service charge was unreasonable, the customer decided not to leave a gratuity, entering a zero amount on the tip line before signing his slip.
An offence over an additional surcharge
TikTok user @captain.t.roll3 noted that the waiter returned the slip to the customer with a message scribbled at the bottom. The handwritten note stated that the staff knew his broke self was not planning on leaving any gratuity. The passive-aggressive text ended with a smiley face. Outraged by the unprofessional behaviour, the diner asked viewers if it would be appropriate to contact his bank and reverse the entire payment transaction.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA is divided over the incident
The post triggered widespread engagement as the online community debated the scenario in the comments section. Many viewers expressed displeasure with the evolving tipping ecosystem, arguing that mandatory service fees are a rip-off. They suggested that the overall culture around gratuities should be completely abolished. Others, however, expressed scepticism regarding the validity of the story. They noted that once a customer signs a credit card slip, it is highly unconventional for a server to hand it back to them.
User @Proud American asked:
"Since when do you get the receipt back after you’ve signed it 🙈?"
User @Mandi shared:
“Dine-in fees should be made illegal."
User @Stevie asked:
"Don't they get a salary? I just can't understand this tipping tradition."
User @Christine commented:
"No, call their manager or corporate. The $11 was ridiculous, but you ate that food, so you owe for that."
User @Kim Ozer shared:
"That’s the restaurant, not the waiter/waitress's fault. Don’t go out to eat if you can’t tip."
User @Gio added:
"Tipping culture needs to get cancelled as soon as possible."
User @Thoeurn Jack Thuong advised:
"Yes, call the bank. Have the whole thing refunded."
3 Briefly News restaurant-related articles
- A restaurant waiter moved a bride-to-be to tears after serenading her with a beautiful melody, backed by her colleagues, during her bridal shower held at their establishment.
- A waiter got emotional after a customer tipped him R10 000 to show appreciation for his excellent service, touching the hearts of many social media users.
- Domestic worker Laiza unsettled many social media users after pulling an angry customer prank on unsuspecting waiters at Spur restaurant.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za