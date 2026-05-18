A restaurant customer was left stunned after discovering an offensive insult handwritten on his receipt, allegedly by a service staff member

The video was shared on TikTok, sparking a massive online debate regarding hospitality transparency and customer treatment

Social media users shared their thoughts, with many urging a payment reversal, while others questioned the legitimacy of the note

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A diner was shocked to see his bill receipt brought back to him after paying for his meal. Image: JackF

Source: Getty Images

A dining experience at an American establishment took a sour turn after a patron received an unprofessional message from his server following a payment dispute.

The video showing the receipt was shared by TikTok user @captain.t.roll3 on 13 May 2026, setting the internet ablaze as viewers debated the authenticity of the incident.

The customer detailed his experience eating at a bar and grill located in Austin, Texas. He pointed out that his bill included a mandatory $11 (R198) ‘dining fee’ alongside his regular food and beverage order. Feeling that the service charge was unreasonable, the customer decided not to leave a gratuity, entering a zero amount on the tip line before signing his slip.

An offence over an additional surcharge

TikTok user @captain.t.roll3 noted that the waiter returned the slip to the customer with a message scribbled at the bottom. The handwritten note stated that the staff knew his broke self was not planning on leaving any gratuity. The passive-aggressive text ended with a smiley face. Outraged by the unprofessional behaviour, the diner asked viewers if it would be appropriate to contact his bank and reverse the entire payment transaction.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is divided over the incident

The post triggered widespread engagement as the online community debated the scenario in the comments section. Many viewers expressed displeasure with the evolving tipping ecosystem, arguing that mandatory service fees are a rip-off. They suggested that the overall culture around gratuities should be completely abolished. Others, however, expressed scepticism regarding the validity of the story. They noted that once a customer signs a credit card slip, it is highly unconventional for a server to hand it back to them.

Viewers were shocked by the waiter's insulting note to the customer. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Proud American asked:

"Since when do you get the receipt back after you’ve signed it 🙈?"

User @Mandi shared:

“Dine-in fees should be made illegal."

User @Stevie asked:

"Don't they get a salary? I just can't understand this tipping tradition."

User @Christine commented:

"No, call their manager or corporate. The $11 was ridiculous, but you ate that food, so you owe for that."

User @Kim Ozer shared:

"That’s the restaurant, not the waiter/waitress's fault. Don’t go out to eat if you can’t tip."

User @Gio added:

"Tipping culture needs to get cancelled as soon as possible."

User @Thoeurn Jack Thuong advised:

"Yes, call the bank. Have the whole thing refunded."

3 Briefly News restaurant-related articles

A restaurant waiter moved a bride-to-be to tears after serenading her with a beautiful melody, backed by her colleagues, during her bridal shower held at their establishment.

A waiter got emotional after a customer tipped him R10 000 to show appreciation for his excellent service, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Domestic worker Laiza unsettled many social media users after pulling an angry customer prank on unsuspecting waiters at Spur restaurant.

Source: Briefly News