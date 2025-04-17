A popular domestic worker, also known as The Mop Driver, pranked restaurant employees, but the joke did not land well with online users

The woman shared her clip on TikTok, showing a convincing act that was later laughed at by those she was teasing

Her clip, however, did not sit well with many social media users, who flooded the comment section, cautioning her about disturbing other customers and worrying employees

A woman shared a video banging the table at a restaurant, pranking employees. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

Source: Facebook

One lady joined a popular trend, pranking employees at a food establishment by pretending that she was unhappy with her order, but social media users said she had gone too far.

The domestic worker, Facebook user Laiza The Mop Driver, shared her clip on the platform, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who advised her not to do such pranks again.

The woman pretends to be unhappy

In the clip, the domestic worker is seated at the table at a Spur restaurant with three other people who are in on the joke. She stands and loudly calls for the manager while banging on the table. Two guys rush to her, and she asks them for the manager. The manager arrives with her, continuously banging the table, asking her who made the milkshake, demanding to see them.

The humble manager tries to calm her down, apologising, and after taking a sip, she tells her that it is the best milkshake she has ever tasted. Leaving the manager on her knees, relieved to hear that it was all a prank.

Mzansi debates the clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, telling the lady that the content was not funny at all. Many said she disturbed other customers who were eating and caused panic among employees for no reason.

Others advised her to stick to making content with her boss's child, Blakey. Some felt sorry for the manager, saying that if it were them, they would have had heart attacks

A woman disappointed many online users with her joke at a food establishment. Image: Laiza The Mop Driver

Source: Facebook

User @Reeckee Lake Maloba said:

"Out of line."

User @Kenneth Tsakani commented:

"I think you must apologize to this employee plisss she thought it was a day for her to loose her job, she earn that money to support her familly, what you did to her its un called for let's respect other people s jobs, like this is wrong my sister plissss with due respect don't do this again, God is watching."

User @Pumza Nkumanda shared:

"This is all over the internet, but for some reason it hit very harsh. I don't like it 😕."

User @Karabelo Patrick Tau added:

"Super boring... Not original,"

User @Eugene Sibanda asked:

"You must pay her well for the trauma...why the drama though?"

User @Pumza Nkumanda said:

"I almost cried for her 😢. Please don't do it like that again. It came out too rough, dear. Try a different approach next time, ngekhe."

