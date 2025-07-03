“Wish to Give Back”: KZN Grass Cutter Earning R150 a Day Gets Unisa Degree

Siyabonga Chaliluque, a 32-year-old man from a rural KwaZulu-Natal town, obtained his degree from Unisa

The graduate spends his days cutting grass and earns R150 a day to help support his family

Siyabonga hopes to secure himself a job in his field and shares that he wishes to give back to his community

Siyabonga Chaliluque cuts grass to earn a living. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

A determined man from a rural town in KwaZulu-Natal went from cutting grass to obtaining a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) in June at a graduation ceremony in Durban. The father did not let his background stop him from achieving his goals and supporting his family.

Siyabonga Chaliluque, 32, grew up in a family of five children, with his older sister looking after him and his siblings when his father and mother died in 1999 and 2000, respectively. Losing both his parents at a young age was not easy for Siyabonga, as the pain left him with emotional scars that are yet to heal.

Nobody in his family could guide him on his post-school career path. So, the KwesakwaMthethwa resident looked for odd jobs to help provide for his siblings after matriculating from Uyengo High School in Bumbaneni, KwaMbonambi (a public secondary school, according to the School Hive website).

He approached an entrepreneur in the community who ran a small-scale grass-cutting business, earning R150 a day cutting three yards, which he described as "not bad" for a person in his situation.

KwaZulu-Natal man attends Unisa

Looking to add more meaning in his life, Siyabonga asked a community member studying through Unisa for assistance with his application and registration after seeing that the person had not yet moved to pursue their tertiary studies.

What motivated the graduate to continue his studies was his son, who was born in 2015, despite experiencing challenges such as limited internet connectivity, Wi-Fi issues, and living kilometres away from modern technology.

The educated man now hopes to secure a teaching position to ensure that his family's tummies are filled.

"I hope, as a Unisa graduate, to one day stop cutting grass for a living, and to be employed as an educator.

"One day, through this Unisa qualification, I hope to provide for my family, son, and community. I am indebted to this impoverished community and wish to give back to it in any way I can."

Siyabonga Chaliluque with Prof Sindile Ngubane (left) and Dr Joyce Myeza (right). Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

What does Unisa offer?

According to Unisa's website, the comprehensive university offers vocational and academic programmes and awards certificates, diplomas and degrees to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Master's and doctoral qualifications can also be achieved.

The e-learning institution also offers short programmes aimed at specific industry and civil society needs.

3 Other stories about Unisa graduates

In another article, Briefly News reported on the story of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu, a former domestic worker who obtained her degree after facing many of life's challenges.

reported on the story of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu, a former domestic worker who obtained her degree after facing many of life's challenges. Last year, a son made his father proud when he received his fourth degree from Unisa. South Africans also congratulated the graduate on his academic achievements.

A Unisa graduate dropped jaws and received a round of applause from many when she graduated with 25 distinctions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News