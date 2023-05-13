Getting your degree is always a cause for celebration, but one graduate took it to a whole new level

Palesa Moloantoa had peeps all over the country in shock when she revealed that she had graduated with 25 distinctions

Mzansi could not stop applauding the hardworking UNISA student, who credits the woman in her life for her success

Let's face it, earning a degree requires a different type of hustle. So you should flex when you ultimately walk the stage. No one deserves to display their degree more than Palesa Moloantoa. The outstanding graduate was awarded a staggering 25 distinctions.

UNISA graduate bags 25 distinctions and gets applauded by the nation. Image: @MoloantoaPalesa

Palesa ate and left no crumbs when she graduated from UNISA with a Bachelor of Consumer Science. The talented student had jaws dropping at the number of A's she achieved.

UNISA graduate says her mother and sisters' work ethic is what guided her

Naturally, UNISA had to feature their standout pupil on their website. In the article, Palesa said she credited her mother and sister for her accomplishment.

On the other hand, the graduate's mother could not stop raving about her daughter. She was not alone because the entire nation rushed to congratulate her once the school tweeted about Palesa's victory.

See the Tweet here:

25 distinctions has social media giving a standing ovation

The star pupil impressed everyone, and South Africa wished her the best.

Briefly News compiled some of the best comments:

@Tshepho_Mokwele thought it was natural:

"It’s in the name."

@Phaahla_Ngwato said UNISA owed her one:

"Give her a job at UNISA, please."

@smallbigeyed was impressed:

"Good on you, girl! Well done!"

@gonca_tu had jokes:

"Hei Wena, this is academic insanity. Congradulations!!"

