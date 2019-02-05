Who is Vusi Thembekwayo’s wife? What do we know about Palesa Thembekwayo?

Vusi Thembekwayo is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and motivational speaker from South Africa. Many people are unfamiliar with Vusi Thembekwayo's wife, Palesa Thembekwayo, who prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. Vusi and Palesa have been married since 2009 and have three children, two sons and one daughter.

Entrepreneur and public speaker Thembekwayo.

Vusi Thembekwayo has received numerous accolades and awards as a business person, entrepreneur, and international public speaker. He is the author of the book Business & Life Lessons from a Black Dragon, which chronicles his journey from a poor township to becoming a well-known entrepreneur, author, and investor. But do you know much about his wife? Is the couple still together?

Profile summary

Real name Palesa Mahlolo Thembekwayo Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Married Spouse Vusi Thembekwayo Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur

Who is Vusi Thembekwayo's wife?

Palesa rose to prominence after marrying Vusi in 2009. Unlike her husband, a well-known public figure, she prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. She has a private Instagram account, and little is known about her other than that she is an entrepreneur, a wife, and a mother.

How old is Vusi Thembekwayo's wife?

Palesa was born in South Africa on 4 July 1985. She is 37 years old as of 2022. Vusi Thembekwayo's age is also 37 years, having been born on 21 March of the same year as his wife.

What does Palesa Thembekwayo do for a living?

She, like her husband, is a successful entrepreneur. She believes in inspiring young people to pursue careers in the same fields as she does. Palesa and her husband founded and established the My Growth Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting young entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

They provide them with the necessary resources, such as material, financial, and entrepreneurial advice, to sustain and grow start-ups to well-managed businesses in various disciplines.

Vusi Thembekwayo's wife and family

Palesa and Thembekwayo's kids.

Vusi and Palesa got married in 2009. There is no information available about how they met. How many kids does Vusi Thembekwayo have? They are blessed with three children, two boys and a girl.

Their first child, Vusumuzi Nathaniel Thembekwayo III, was born in November 2010, their second child, Amahle Thembekwayo, was born in 2012, and their last child was born in 2017.

What happened to Palesa Thembekwayo?

Vusi made headlines in December 2021 after his wife accused him of beating her physically. Palesa testified that her husband came home one evening and told her to collect her belongings and leave their house.

When she resisted, he gave her a few slaps, dragged her by her legs from their bed and down the stairs, then pushed her and her belongings into a car and started driving away. Later, when the vehicle stopped at the traffic lights, Palesa jumped out and fled. Vusi was freed on bond after denying all assault allegations.

Following his arrest, Vusi while his wife struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, he had not assaulted her.

In early August 2022, reports emerged that Palesa had filed for a divorce. She cited physical abuse and cheating as the reasons for the divorce, claiming that his infidelity had discouraged her from continuing the marriage.

Are Vusi Thembekwayo and Palesa divorced? Vusi Thembekwayo's wife's Instagram profile states that she is the wife of the most incredible human, indicating that they are not divorced.

What is Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth on Forbes?

Vusi has yet to be ranked by Forbes, but in a 2015 article, they referred to him as an overachiever because he has a say in more than $300 million across seven companies in which he owns stock. His businesses are active in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda.

According to Richest South Africa, his estimated net worth is $36.4 million. As an entrepreneur, one of his sources of income is public speaking.

Vusi Thembekwayo's wife's pictures

Palesa is a very private person. Her Instagram account is private, so access to her photos is limited. Her husband does not post about her on his Instagram or Facebook accounts. The couple has always kept their family and personal lives private.

Palesa Thembekwayo, Vusi Thembekwayo's wife, is a very private person who has managed to live a private life. On the other hand, her husband is a well-known businessman and an accomplished author.

