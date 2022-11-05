Lehasa Moloi has created a big name for himself in the Mzansi entertainment industry. He has appeared in various TV shows and is one of the most recognizable faces in South African films.

Lehasa Moloi is a South African actor, presenter, story writer, editor, DJ and entrepreneur. He is known for his role in the Rockville drama series, as PJ Luthuli in the film Spud and other famous soap operas such as Isidingo.

Lehasa Moloi's profile and summary bio

Full name Lehasa Moloi Gender Male Date of birth 3rd of June, 1987 Place of birth Free State Province, South Africa Age 35 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 5 feet and 10 inches (179 centimetres) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Cleo Moloi Children 2 Occupation Actor, presenter, story writer, editor, DJ and entrepreneur Net worth $100,000 Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Lehasa Moloi's age

The actor was born on the 3rd of June, 1987. As of 2022, Lehasa's age is 35 years. His star sign is Gemini.

Lehasa Moloi's place of birth

Lehasa Moloi's nationality is South African by birth. He was born in the Free State Province in South Africa. He belongs to the Zulu tribe, and his name Moloi means someone who bewitches people.

Who are Lehasa Moloi's parents?

Not much about his parents is out in public, even their names. However, growing up, his parents split up, and they co-parented. His father, unfortunately, passed away in July 2017 after an illness.

Education

He completed a B.Com. in Entrepreneurship while juggling his performing and writing coursework. Lehasa attended ACT Cape Town, a screen acting school.

What does Lehasa Moloi do?

Lehasa wears many hats. He is an actor, presenter, story writer, editor, DJ and entrepreneur. However, he is most known for his various roles in film.

He began acting in theatres such as Louiseville. In 2009, he got his first role in Spud: The Move, where he played PJ Lutuli. He then Joined Muvhango, a SABC soapie taking the role of Dr Kutlwano Molefe.

After that, it was a while before he got any gig. In an interview, he said he went to 150 auditions in 2011 without success. He even started having regrets about choosing the career path. He began selling insurance at his friend's company.

In 2013, he became the host of Mgogo, a music show, after signing a 6-month contract with e.tv. He later became a brand ambassador for a fragrance company called Joop before joining Rockville for four seasons, taking the role of Oupa Mabaso.

Lehasa Moloi in House of Zwide

The actor stars in the South African television drama House of Zwide, taking the role of Radebe. Radebe is a cunning lawyer who tries to get his client off murder charges and would do anything to accomplish this.

Lehasa Moloi's movies and TV shows

He has also appeared in several other films, including,

Broken Vows - Season 1 as Lebo Dream World - Season 2 as King Bae (as Lehasa Molloy) Erfsondes - Season 4 as Charlie Maxwell Generations - Season 1 as Winston Gold Diggers - Season 2 as Zakes Moloi House of Zwide - Season 2 as Radebe Intersexions - Season 2 as Thulani Isidingo - Season 1 as Khaya Gumede Mongo - Season 2 as Host - Himself Muvhango - Season 1 as Kutlwano Rhythm City - Season 1 as Mongezi Oliphant Rockville - Season 1,2,3,4, 5 as Oupa Mabaso SAFTAs - Season 10 as Presenter - Himself Sober Companion - Season 1 as Lehasa Sokhulu & Partners - Season 3 as Mohau Bafokeng The Republic - Season 2 as Dr Prince

Who is Lehasa Moloi's wife?

He is wed to a woman named Cleo Moloi. Being an actress, writer, and producer, his wife has a similar interest to his own. The pair met while trying for an acting gig. Moloi, however, did not get the gig, but he found the love of his life. The couple also shares a love for the gym and are often seen together working out.

Lehasa Moloi's children

The pair has been blessed with two children, one of whom is a son called Letsatsi. Speaking to ZAlebs, Moloi said that balancing his career and being a parent has been hard.

How much is Lehasa Moloi's net worth?

Lehasa has earned from acting and presenting. He is also an entrepreneur and owns several businesses. His net worth is estimated to be $100 000.

Lehasa Moloi's weight loss

Lehasa had begun working out, controlling his diet, and building muscle when his wife was carrying their second child. He quickly had such an outstanding physique that many began to refer to him as a fitness trainer.

Social media presence

Lehasa Moloi's Instagram has about 41.9k followers as of 9 November 2022, and his Twitter has 17.4k followers. On Facebook, Moloi has 65k followers.

Lehasa Moloi has become a sensation in SA's TV scene. He sees himself as a small-town boy with dreams of the city and a big God. And because of his unwavering dedication to his objectives, he is currently one of the most recognizable figures in South African cinema.

