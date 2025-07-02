Ryan Serhant's net worth explained: How rich is the real estate mogul?
Ryan Serhant's net worth of $40 million mirrors his rags-to-riches career arc. From making $9,000 annually to closing billion-dollar deals, he has earned his place in the world of real estate. In a 2018 interview with CNBC, Ryan recalled his dark days as he was starting in the industry, saying:
I decided to venture into real estate during the financial crisis period in 2008. At the time, people were losing their jobs. Although I mentally quit my job once per week, I was thrilled to finally have an office with a computer and a business card.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ryan Serhant's profile summary
- Ryan Serhant's net worth increases from multiple income streams
- Ryan Serhant bought a multi-million dollar mansion from novelist Jonathan Foer
- FAQs
- In conclusion
Key takeaways
- After a year-long pursuit in the New York real estate market, Ryan closed his first major deal worth $8.5 million.
- In 2012, The Real Deal ranked him among New York's 100 most successful agents.
- The Serhant Team has done over $4 billion in sales and sold over 80 new development projects across the US.
- He starred on the reality TV series Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons.
Ryan Serhant's profile summary
|Full name
|Ryan Matthew Serhant
|Date of birth
|2 July 1984
|Age
|40 years old (As of 28 June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|Houston, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Alma mater
|Pingree School
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Emilia Bechrakis
|Children
|1
|Parents
|Ellen and John Serhant
|Siblings
|Jack Serhant
|Profession
|Tech CEO, real estate broker, TV personality
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)Facebook
Ryan Serhant's net worth increases from multiple income streams
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan has an estimated net worth of $40 million. This wealth primarily stems from his years on reality TV, revenue from his books and real estate commissions.
While speaking to Authority Magazine in December 2019, Serhant credited his father for his financial success, revealing:
My dad taught me the value of hard work and commitment as a young boy. He would pay us $1.50 hourly to collect firewood and then allow us to sell it to our neighbours. Working hard is undoubtedly in my DNA!
Transition from struggling actor to real estate tycoon
After graduating from Hamilton College in 2006, Ryan moved to New York City to launch his acting career. He portrayed Evan Walsh in 19 episodes of As the World Turns.
During his interview with Authority Magazine, Serhant shared that he never landed any blockbuster movie contract as he had hoped.
Although I bagged a few gigs occasionally, I had to try hand modelling to pay for rent.
Ryan was nearly broke and considering moving back home when he decided to give real estate agency a shot in 2008.
At the time, the Lehman Brothers financial firm had filed for bankruptcy amid the housing market collapse that led the country into a nearly 2-year recession. Serhant narrated how hard it was for him starting in a September 2018 interview with Housing Wire, stating:
I was putting on a good face but was dying on the inside. Clients sometimes lied, leaving me hopeful to close a deal, only for them to never call back. It was an awful emotional rollercoaster.
In 2008, Nest Seekers International hired Ryan as an executive vice president and managing director. Four years later, he founded the Serhant Team, a bi-coastal brokerage team specialising in luxurious residential homes and condos.
Serhant launched his real estate firm, SERHANT, in September 2020. Today, it ranks among America's most active real estate companies, boasting a $69 million home sale on NYC's Madison Avenue and a $33 million Miami penthouse deal.
Ryan Serhant has made millions from his illustrious television career
After a successful audition, Ryan was featured as one of three real estate agents on the Million Dollar Listing New York (MDLNY), a top reality show. The series' debut episode in 2012 highlighted Michael Lorber, Fredrik Eklund and Serhant's most exclusive deals in New York.
Three years later, the businessman produced and starred in a spin-off of MDLNY titled Sell It Like Serhant. Ryan is the executive producer of Owning Manhattan, a popular series on Netflix, that premiered in June 2024.
Insights into Ryan Serhant's authoring career
In September 2018, Serhant published his first book, Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine, to commemorate his 10th year in real estate. In addition, he has authored two more books, Brand it Like Serhant and Big Money Energy.
Ryan Serhant bought a multi-million dollar mansion from novelist Jonathan Foer
In 2018, Ryan and his wife Emilia purchased a 7,670-square-foot townhouse in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, for $7.6 million.
The mansion's 3-year renovation was documented on Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation. According to Bravo, the couple used $700,000 for new ceilings and floors, $180,000 for insulation and $150,000 for an elevator.
FAQs
Is Ryan Serhant a billionaire?
The entrepreneur is a multi-millionaire. His current net worth is about $960 million away from the big B benchmark.
Why did Ryan Serhant leave the Million Dollar Listing New York?
Serhant left the reality TV show to focus on his company SERHANT. His transition to CEO did not align with the series' focus on real estate agents.
What was Ryan Serhant's biggest deal?
In February 2025, Ryan took to Instagram stories to reveal that he had sold the most expensive home of his career for just under $200 million.
Who is Ryan Serhant's wife?
The renowned author married lawyer Emilia Bechrakis in 2016. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter Zena.
In conclusion
Ryan Serhant's net worth of $40 million is a testament to his thriving real estate and reality TV career. From appearing in shows such as Owning Manhattan to closing multi-million-dollar housing deals, he has worked his way to the top.
READ MORE: Inside Cheddar's net worth: the fortune behind the Ghanaian mogul
Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Nana Kwame Bediako's financial portfolio. Also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he is the founder and chairman of the Kwarleyz Group, a real estate company.
Nana was named Ghana's CEO of the Decade in 2021 and heads multiple companies under the Kwarleyz Group.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.