Ryan Serhant's net worth explained: How rich is the real estate mogul?

Ryan Serhant's net worth of $40 million mirrors his rags-to-riches career arc. From making $9,000 annually to closing billion-dollar deals, he has earned his place in the world of real estate. In a 2018 interview with CNBC, Ryan recalled his dark days as he was starting in the industry, saying:

I decided to venture into real estate during the financial crisis period in 2008. At the time, people were losing their jobs. Although I mentally quit my job once per week, I was thrilled to finally have an office with a computer and a business card.

Ryan Serhant during a 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (L). The businessman at the Marquee New York in 2024 (R). Photo: Charles Sykes, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After a year-long pursuit in the New York real estate market, Ryan closed his first major deal worth $8.5 million .

. In 2012, The Real Deal ranked him among New York's 100 most successful agents .

ranked him among . The Serhant Team has done over $4 billion in sales and sold over 80 new development projects across the US.

over in sales and sold over 80 new development projects across the US. He starred on the reality TV series Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons.

Ryan Serhant's profile summary

Full name Ryan Matthew Serhant Date of birth 2 July 1984 Age 40 years old (As of 28 June 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Alma mater Pingree School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Emilia Bechrakis Children 1 Parents Ellen and John Serhant Siblings Jack Serhant Profession Tech CEO, real estate broker, TV personality Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook

Ryan Serhant's net worth increases from multiple income streams

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan has an estimated net worth of $40 million. This wealth primarily stems from his years on reality TV, revenue from his books and real estate commissions.

While speaking to Authority Magazine in December 2019, Serhant credited his father for his financial success, revealing:

My dad taught me the value of hard work and commitment as a young boy. He would pay us $1.50 hourly to collect firewood and then allow us to sell it to our neighbours. Working hard is undoubtedly in my DNA!

Real estate broker Ryan Serhant during the 2022 Brooklyn Black Tie Ball at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Original

Transition from struggling actor to real estate tycoon

After graduating from Hamilton College in 2006, Ryan moved to New York City to launch his acting career. He portrayed Evan Walsh in 19 episodes of As the World Turns.

During his interview with Authority Magazine, Serhant shared that he never landed any blockbuster movie contract as he had hoped.

Although I bagged a few gigs occasionally, I had to try hand modelling to pay for rent.

Ryan was nearly broke and considering moving back home when he decided to give real estate agency a shot in 2008.

At the time, the Lehman Brothers financial firm had filed for bankruptcy amid the housing market collapse that led the country into a nearly 2-year recession. Serhant narrated how hard it was for him starting in a September 2018 interview with Housing Wire, stating:

I was putting on a good face but was dying on the inside. Clients sometimes lied, leaving me hopeful to close a deal, only for them to never call back. It was an awful emotional rollercoaster.

In 2008, Nest Seekers International hired Ryan as an executive vice president and managing director. Four years later, he founded the Serhant Team, a bi-coastal brokerage team specialising in luxurious residential homes and condos.

Ryan Serhant during the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Club Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Serhant launched his real estate firm, SERHANT, in September 2020. Today, it ranks among America's most active real estate companies, boasting a $69 million home sale on NYC's Madison Avenue and a $33 million Miami penthouse deal.

Ryan Serhant has made millions from his illustrious television career

After a successful audition, Ryan was featured as one of three real estate agents on the Million Dollar Listing New York (MDLNY), a top reality show. The series' debut episode in 2012 highlighted Michael Lorber, Fredrik Eklund and Serhant's most exclusive deals in New York.

Three years later, the businessman produced and starred in a spin-off of MDLNY titled Sell It Like Serhant. Ryan is the executive producer of Owning Manhattan, a popular series on Netflix, that premiered in June 2024.

Insights into Ryan Serhant's authoring career

In September 2018, Serhant published his first book, Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine, to commemorate his 10th year in real estate. In addition, he has authored two more books, Brand it Like Serhant and Big Money Energy.

Ryan Serhant bought a multi-million dollar mansion from novelist Jonathan Foer

In 2018, Ryan and his wife Emilia purchased a 7,670-square-foot townhouse in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, for $7.6 million.

An overview of Ryan Serhant's house. Photo: @Bravo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mansion's 3-year renovation was documented on Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation. According to Bravo, the couple used $700,000 for new ceilings and floors, $180,000 for insulation and $150,000 for an elevator.

FAQs

Is Ryan Serhant a billionaire?

The entrepreneur is a multi-millionaire. His current net worth is about $960 million away from the big B benchmark.

Why did Ryan Serhant leave the Million Dollar Listing New York?

Serhant left the reality TV show to focus on his company SERHANT. His transition to CEO did not align with the series' focus on real estate agents.

What was Ryan Serhant's biggest deal?

In February 2025, Ryan took to Instagram stories to reveal that he had sold the most expensive home of his career for just under $200 million.

Emilia Bechrakis and Ryan Serhant during the 2023 City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ryan Serhant's wife?

The renowned author married lawyer Emilia Bechrakis in 2016. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter Zena.

In conclusion

Ryan Serhant's net worth of $40 million is a testament to his thriving real estate and reality TV career. From appearing in shows such as Owning Manhattan to closing multi-million-dollar housing deals, he has worked his way to the top.

