Sonya Curry's net worth and life story: All about Stephen's mom

In addition to her son's multi-millionaire status, Sonya Curry's net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million. Raking over $50 million annually, Stephen is currently the highest-paid NBA player. In an April 2019 interview with Today, he attributed his on-and-off-court success to his mom.

My mother is bold and fierce. I got my grit, competitive spirit and fire from her. She has the most understanding of who I am as a person.

Stephen, Sonya and Ayesha Curry during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Key takeaways

Sonya Curry is of Haitian, Creole and African-American descent .

. She was passionate about teaching from a young age.

from a young age. Per Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-husband, Dell Curry, has an estimated net worth of $8 million .

. Sonya's son, Stephen Curry, is widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

Sonya Curry's profile summary

Full name Sonya Alicia Curry Gender Female Date of birth 30 May 1966 Age 59 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Radford, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Virginia Tech Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Dell Curry Children 3 Parents Candy and Cleive Adams Profession Educator, author Social media Instagram

Insights into Sonya Curry's net worth

According to HotNewHipHop and The Sun, Sonya has an estimated net worth of between $5.5 million and $6 million.

In 1995, she founded the Christina Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina. Alicia worked as an educator at the institution until her retirement in 2017. She published a parenting book, Fierce Love, in 2022.

American author Sonya Curry. Photo: @sacurry22 on Instagram (modified by author)

Stephen Curry speaks about his mom's career as an educator

During an exclusive interview with People in November 2020, the NBA player discussed his mom's teaching profession.

She used to stay up after school to mentor kids, talk to parents and encourage them. She sacrificed a lot of time for what she loved most.

Sonya Curry's children are supportive of her authoring venture

Subtitled A Memoir of Family, Faith and Purpose, Sonya's book details her journey in motherhood. She revealed the reason behind the project while speaking to People in 2022, saying:

I wrote Fierce Love to share my story and encourage others to laugh daily, live intentionally, pray continuously and love fiercely.

Sonya's daughter, Sydel, showed love and support for her publication, stating:

I cannot wait for everyone to experience my mom through her book. She is our family's pillar.

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry during the 2019 NBA Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Alicia experienced poverty and racism growing up

In her native Virginia, Curry's family had encounters with the Ku Klux Klan. She attended Radford High School, where she played track and field, basketball and volleyball.

Sonya proceeded to Virginia Tech, earning all-conference honours in the Metro Conference as a junior volleyball player.

She met her husband of 33 years while in college

It was love at first sight when Sonya and Dell Curry crossed paths during a men's basketball practice at Virginia Tech.

They exchanged nuptials in 1988, two years after the NBA Charlotte Hornets drafted him. However, the duo announced their divorce on 23 August 2021, and he remarried around 2023. Dell currently works as a color commentator on Charlotte Hornets TV broadcasts.

All of Sonya and Dell Curry's children are athletes

Alicia and her ex-husband share three kids. They welcomed their firstborn son, Stephen, on 14 March 1988. Nicknamed Chef Curry, he plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Steph is a four-time NBA champion and an eleven-time NBA All-Star.

Sonya Curry during the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre (L). The author at the Oracle Arena in 2019 (R). Photo: Momodu Mansaray, Gabrielle Lurie (modified by author)

He is credited with revolutionising basketball by encouraging players to utilise the three-point shot. As the Times of India documented, the sportsman has an estimated net worth of $240 million.

Dell and Alicia's second son, Seth, was born on 23 August 1990. He plays for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and ranks seventh in the league's history of three-point field goal percentage.

Sydel (born on 20 October 1994) is the ex-couple's lastborn child. She played volleyball while attending Elon University. The celebrity daughter is married to Damion Lee, who plays for the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

FAQs

Sonya is involved in several charitable endeavours. Below are some frequently asked questions about the celebrity mother and her family:

What happened with Dell and Sonya Curry?

The pair announced their separation in 2021. Dell claimed Sonya of cheating on him with a former NFL player.

Is Steph Curry's wife a billionaire?

Ayesha Curry has an estimated net worth of $50 million, per Marca. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress, chef and entrepreneur.

Sonya Curry's kids Seth and Sydel Curry. Photo: @sdotcurry, @sydelcurrylee (modified by author)

What businesses does Steph Curry own?

Curry is the CEO of Thirty Ink and SC30 Inc. He has partnerships with several brands, including Under Armour, Unanimous Media, Tonal and Oxigen.

Does Steph Curry own a private jet?

The rich athlete is a family guy. He paid $4 million for a private jet to travel the world with his family.

What does Steph Curry's sister do?

Sydel is a social media personality and mental health advocate. She commands 708k Instagram followers as of 9 June 2025.

Sonya Curry's net worth mirrors her illustrious career as an educator and author. She worked at the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman for over two decades while doubling as a mother.

