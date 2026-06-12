A University of Johannesburg (UJ) student shared an emotional video after being locked inside her residence by accommodation management, before writing her final exam

The lockdown occurred at Thrive (Kingsway Place) student accommodation during escalating protests led by the EFF student representatives over controversial “top-up" fees

Viewers were deeply disturbed by the footage and criticised the residence for its handling of the situation

A young woman shared her heartbreak at being locked inside her university residence. Image: @ thedebriefnetwork / @shamarsballzack

Source: TikTok

An emotional video posted on TikTok sparked widespread outrage across South Africa after a UJ first-year student filmed herself emotional when residence officials locked the gates during a protest, making her panic about missing her exam. The video shared on 11 June 2026 by TikTok user @shamarsballzack shows the young woman in distress.

She explained that despite providing proof to the building management that she had an exam to write, she was barred from leaving the premises. Through tears, she shared her anger over the situation, noting that she could not afford to write a supplementary exam. Students at the Thrive (Kingsway Place) accommodation facility in Johannesburg launched protests after alleged management demands of extra “top-up” fees of up to R1,000 per month. The students argue that these additional charges violate NSFAS policies, which ban private accommodation providers from demanding extra payments beyond the funded allowance.

NSFAS policy on “top-up” fees

The ongoing protests at the accommodation stem from students' frustration regarding extra fees demanded by private accommodation providers. According to an official NSFAS Media Statement, dated 6 February 2025, the scheme prohibits private accommodation providers from charging NSFAS-funded students any top-up fees or deposits beyond the agreed-upon cap. The policy states that accommodation providers who demand extra payments from students are in breach of their terms, as the allowance provided by NSFAS is meant to cover the full scope of affordable student housing. Students at the Kingsway facility have accused Thrive management of disregarding this policy by squeezing them for extra cash.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comforts the devastated student

The video left many social media users disturbed by the facility's actions and concerned about the student's emotional state. They offered her comfort, while others slammed the accommodation management for compromising the girl's academic future. A few fellow residents chimed in, claiming that the lockdown was handled poorly and noted they were only informed that the gates would be locked less than 20 minutes before it started.

Viewers sent messages of comfort while asking whether she ended up getting to the campus. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @its.naled_iiii said:

"Thrive isn’t real, shem. I don’t recommend any Thrive building."

User @Ayanda shared:

"Aw, babe! I'm so sorry😭💔. Did you end up writing 🥺?"

User @Kgaugelo commented:

"And they're sending out the messages at 8:57, telling us that the lockdown starts at 9:15. This is so upsetting."

User @seloanemanana shared:

"Yoh! This is so sad 💔😭."

User @Tshepang Tshepang commented:

"This is the worst kind of hurt. Why would they do this😭? Ka (during the) exam season. I am so sorry, my heart bleeds for you❤️."

User @𝕬𝖒𝖆𝖍𝖑𝖊 𝕸𝖇💋 said:

"Bro, I'd be fuming, yoh 😭."

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Source: Briefly News