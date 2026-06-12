A former Cartrack employee has publicly shared allegations relating to workplace conditions, management practices and employee treatment

The claims include allegations of strict monitoring, disciplinary measures and demanding performance expectations within the company

Cartrack responded to the allegations, issuing a statement addressing the passing of Gcinile at their offices

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Fresh scrutiny has emerged around vehicle tracking company Cartrack after a former employee publicly shared a series of allegations relating to workplace conditions, employee treatment and customer practices. The allegations surfaced on 10 June 2026 when former employee Ma Dlamini posted claims on social media accusing the company of maintaining a hostile work environment and implementing excessive monitoring of staff.

A large crowd of demonstrators gathered in the street to protest outside the Cartrack offices while holding up bright yellow signs. Image: @Daiisy119

Source: Twitter

The whistleblower also alleged Cartrack South Africa alleges a toxic, high-turnover environment where mass resignations occur every payday due to poor working conditions. The former employee claims that staff are formally trained to ignore customer objections using strict scripts, which forces agents to aggressively sell unnecessary products and services while being evaluated purely on sales figures rather than customer needs.

Furthermore, User @MaDlamini details significant operational failures, alleging that Cartrack sells non-functional tracking devices and cameras that repeatedly fail clients during critical emergencies. When these issues are raised, the under-resourced and overworked client services department is reportedly overwhelmed, leaving serious customer complaints unresolved and un-fixed.

A text document outlined a list of serious workspace and business practice allegations written from the perspective of a former Cartrack South Africa employee. Image: @Daiisy119

Source: Twitter

Cartrack responds to employee's passing

Cartrack has previously issued a detailed statement following the death of employee Gcina Dlhladhla at its Rosebank offices on 6 June 2026. The company expressed condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, and outlined a timeline of events leading up to the medical emergency.

The company also rejected claims that sick leave had been denied, stating that Dlhladhla had previously submitted a valid sick note and that management had been handling personal matters she had raised confidentially. Cartrack said trained on-site first responders provided immediate assistance while emergency medical services were contacted, and confirmed that a case had been opened with the South African Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi shared their frustration towards Cratrack

South Africans shared their anger and disappointment towards the car tracking company. Many called their management out for creating toxic work environments that leave people either resigning or dead.

M Financier commented:

“Sorry you went through such a horrific experience. I don’t know why I have a funny feeling that they can even hire illegal immigrants.”

One user stated:

“That evil CEO is from Mozambique, and he is treating black South Africans like dirt.”

Mama Tshimologo shared:

“I had been with them for 5 years. As a female who rarely goes to Soweto, what business do I have driving 193km/h at 2 am? If their services were fair and honest, wouldn’t that raise an alarm in their system? What exactly are they tracking? Awful employer and company to its clients. 🚮”

Another user replied:

“I’m so sorry you went through that. Some clients would even remove the car battery and they would not even call to check if everything’s fine.”

Mgabadeli added:

“One person called me and told me that they wanted to install a camera on my car. The person kept insisting until I dropped the phone. You could tell she was angry when I kept saying I'm not interested.”

The same user responded:

“And it becomes really difficult for agents because they are given unrealistic targets and they have to answer as to why they didn’t close the deal with clients.”

Tlou highlighted:

“So this is the same company that was fined R5 million for administrative penalties in March 2026, and to recover those losses, the pressure went to staff who are ill-treated to do forced sales?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Cartrack

Cartrack has defended itself following severe backlash after one of its call centre agents, Gcina Dhladhla, collapsed and died at its Rosebank offices on 6 June 2026.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labour desk prioritized corporate engagement during its visit to Cartrack’s Rosebank offices on June 9 following the death of Gcina Dhladhla, who collapsed at the business premises on 6 June 2026.

Allegations against Cartrack have intensified following the death of employee Gcina Dhladhla, with claims emerging from both social media and alleged insiders.

Source: Briefly News