"Strength To His Wife": Eskom Engineer Dies After Fatal Shock at Gariep Dam, South Africa Moved
- Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old electrical engineering assistant at Eskom, died after suffering a fatal electric shock while on duty
- The fatal incident took place at a substation in Gariep Dam in the Free State on 17 July 2026
- Friends and colleagues described the dangers of working with high-voltage electricity, saying the shock cannot be seen or heard before it is too late
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Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old Eskom electrical engineering assistant and father, lost his life on Friday, 17 July 2026. He was on duty at a substation in the Free State town of Gariep Dam when he suffered a fatal electric shock.
The incident was reported by Netwerk24 on 21 July 2026, and Van der Walt's death sent shockwaves through his community, leaving behind a family in mourning and colleagues who understood all too well the invisible dangers of his profession.
Deadly hazard on Eskom job
Working with high-voltage electrical infrastructure carries life-threatening risks that are not always visible to the naked eye. In a post by Die Burger, those who worked in similar fields described how unforgiving the environment can be. Van der Walt was described simply as a young father, a detail that made his passing hit even harder for many who saw the news. See the post below:
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Mzansi mourns Eskom engineer
Hundreds responded with grief and solidarity on social media after the news broke:
Conna Beukes said:
"So sad, I worked on the 3kv and 11kv for a few years, 2 of my friends were shocked to death, so young, you can't see or hear him, and if he feels then it's too late, good luck to his family."
Cecilia Kannemeyer shared:
"This is so sad. Praying for the family."
Marlene Van Niekerk Poolman wrote:
"So tragic, my deepest sympathy."
Magrietha Bailey added:
"Good luck to the family and friends, may he rest in peace."
Tossie van Dyk said:
"My condolences to you. I wish you good luck in a very difficult time."
Valery Bouwer reflected:
"My deepest condolences to the family. Another young father, shocked to death. No one knows why these things happen; so cruel, pray for the family's strength."
Elmarie Lewis wrote:
"Sincere condolences to parents' families, lots of strength to his wife, it's very sad. Rest in Peace Dad."
Other Briefly News stories about loss
- A heartfelt tribute from Hoërskool Brits, mourning the loss of Dante van Aswegen, a beloved matriculant who passed away shortly after completing his final year, moved Mzansi.
- Hanru van der Walt, a toddler from Rustenburg who bravely battled cancer for two years before his untimely passing at the age of just under three.
- A tragic incident in Vanderbijlpark, where a 4-year-old boy lost his life after a heavy steel table fell on him while playing with a friend.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za