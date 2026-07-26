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"Strength To His Wife": Eskom Engineer Dies After Fatal Shock at Gariep Dam, South Africa Moved
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"Strength To His Wife": Eskom Engineer Dies After Fatal Shock at Gariep Dam, South Africa Moved

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old electrical engineering assistant at Eskom, died after suffering a fatal electric shock while on duty
  • The fatal incident took place at a substation in Gariep Dam in the Free State on 17 July 2026
  • Friends and colleagues described the dangers of working with high-voltage electricity, saying the shock cannot be seen or heard before it is too late

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Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old Eskom electrical engineering assistant and father, lost his life on Friday, 17 July 2026. He was on duty at a substation in the Free State town of Gariep Dam when he suffered a fatal electric shock.

Eskom assistant engineer dies on the job
An Eskom assistant engineer died on the job. Image: Hein von Horsten
Source: UGC

The incident was reported by Netwerk24 on 21 July 2026, and Van der Walt's death sent shockwaves through his community, leaving behind a family in mourning and colleagues who understood all too well the invisible dangers of his profession.

Deadly hazard on Eskom job

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Working with high-voltage electrical infrastructure carries life-threatening risks that are not always visible to the naked eye. In a post by Die Burger, those who worked in similar fields described how unforgiving the environment can be. Van der Walt was described simply as a young father, a detail that made his passing hit even harder for many who saw the news. See the post below:

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Mzansi mourns Eskom engineer

Hundreds responded with grief and solidarity on social media after the news broke:

Conna Beukes said:

"So sad, I worked on the 3kv and 11kv for a few years, 2 of my friends were shocked to death, so young, you can't see or hear him, and if he feels then it's too late, good luck to his family."

Cecilia Kannemeyer shared:

"This is so sad. Praying for the family."

Marlene Van Niekerk Poolman wrote:

"So tragic, my deepest sympathy."

Magrietha Bailey added:

"Good luck to the family and friends, may he rest in peace."

Tossie van Dyk said:

"My condolences to you. I wish you good luck in a very difficult time."

Valery Bouwer reflected:

"My deepest condolences to the family. Another young father, shocked to death. No one knows why these things happen; so cruel, pray for the family's strength."

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Elmarie Lewis wrote:

"Sincere condolences to parents' families, lots of strength to his wife, it's very sad. Rest in Peace Dad."

Other Briefly News stories about loss

  • A heartfelt tribute from Hoërskool Brits, mourning the loss of Dante van Aswegen, a beloved matriculant who passed away shortly after completing his final year, moved Mzansi.
  • Hanru van der Walt, a toddler from Rustenburg who bravely battled cancer for two years before his untimely passing at the age of just under three.
  • A tragic incident in Vanderbijlpark, where a 4-year-old boy lost his life after a heavy steel table fell on him while playing with a friend.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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