Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old electrical engineering assistant at Eskom, died after suffering a fatal electric shock while on duty

The fatal incident took place at a substation in Gariep Dam in the Free State on 17 July 2026

Friends and colleagues described the dangers of working with high-voltage electricity, saying the shock cannot be seen or heard before it is too late

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Louis van der Walt, a 34-year-old Eskom electrical engineering assistant and father, lost his life on Friday, 17 July 2026. He was on duty at a substation in the Free State town of Gariep Dam when he suffered a fatal electric shock.

An Eskom assistant engineer died on the job. Image: Hein von Horsten

Source: UGC

The incident was reported by Netwerk24 on 21 July 2026, and Van der Walt's death sent shockwaves through his community, leaving behind a family in mourning and colleagues who understood all too well the invisible dangers of his profession.

Deadly hazard on Eskom job

Working with high-voltage electrical infrastructure carries life-threatening risks that are not always visible to the naked eye. In a post by Die Burger, those who worked in similar fields described how unforgiving the environment can be. Van der Walt was described simply as a young father, a detail that made his passing hit even harder for many who saw the news. See the post below:

Mzansi mourns Eskom engineer

Hundreds responded with grief and solidarity on social media after the news broke:

Conna Beukes said:

"So sad, I worked on the 3kv and 11kv for a few years, 2 of my friends were shocked to death, so young, you can't see or hear him, and if he feels then it's too late, good luck to his family."

Cecilia Kannemeyer shared:

"This is so sad. Praying for the family."

Marlene Van Niekerk Poolman wrote:

"So tragic, my deepest sympathy."

Magrietha Bailey added:

"Good luck to the family and friends, may he rest in peace."

Tossie van Dyk said:

"My condolences to you. I wish you good luck in a very difficult time."

Valery Bouwer reflected:

"My deepest condolences to the family. Another young father, shocked to death. No one knows why these things happen; so cruel, pray for the family's strength."

Elmarie Lewis wrote:

"Sincere condolences to parents' families, lots of strength to his wife, it's very sad. Rest in Peace Dad."

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Source: Briefly News