Montrose Primary School announced the passing of Mr Simeon Zondi, who served the school for 25 years

Mr Zondi was a beloved presence on the school's sports fields, where he supported and encouraged learners

• Staff, parents and community members have shared heartfelt tributes remembering the man they called a friend

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Montrose Primary School in South Africa is mourning the loss of a deeply cherished member of its community. On 22 July, the school shared the news that Mr Simeon Zondi had passed away. He joined the school in 1999 and retired in 2024 after giving 25 years of his life to its learners and staff.

Montrose Primary School employee who retired passed away, leaving many grieving. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mr Zondi became a familiar face at Montrose Primary, particularly along the sports fields. He spent countless hours watching games, cheering on learners and offering words of encouragement to children who needed it most. Parents trusted him completely. One mother recalled how he transported children to every sports meet and every game, and that his dedication made him a blessing to the school community.

Montrose Primary mourns Mr Zondi

Those who worked alongside him remembered a man who was warm, friendly and genuinely invested in the people around him. He was not simply a colleague; he was a friend to many within the school. Read the post in his honour below:

Tributes pour in for Mr Zondi

News of his passing moved many in the Montrose community to share their memories and condolences online.

@Hombisa Mgojeni-Ncube wrote:

"Rest in peace Mr Zondi, condolences to the family, friends and Montrose community 🕊️🕊️"

@Zani Zanel'Intombi said:

"Uncle Simon, may his soul rest in peace."

@Fiona O'Connor shared:

"A wonderful man. May he rest in peace 💛"

@Lebogang Hoaeane wrote:

"So sad, he transported our kids to every sports meet, every game. And we trusted him with our kids. He was such a blessing to the school."

@Isabel Grinwis said:

"May his soul rest in peace and his family receive great comfort in this time of mourning."

@Leigh-Ann Carter Veale added:

"A man well-remembered and loved by everyone! 😰❤️ Until we meet again Mr Zondi."

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Source: Briefly News