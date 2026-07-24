Rob Bentele, the Survivor SA Season 7 winner, paid a surprise visit to an elderly KwaZulu-Natal woman living in a modest rural home

The gogo was moved to tears when bags of groceries were delivered to her door on 26 June 2026

Viewers watching the emotional TikTok clip were left wanting to do more for the elderly woman

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The 2019 Survivor SA winner made an unannounced stop at the home of an elderly KwaZulu-Natal woman. Rob Bentele left her in tears, in a video that has since warmed hearts across South Africa.

Rob Bentele helped a grandmother in need, and she was in tears. Image: @rob_bentele_survi

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted on 26 June 2026 to TikTok account @rob_bentele_survi, shows the visit unfolding at what appears to be a modest rural home, complete with a corrugated iron roof and a dusty yard. The footage captures the moment bags of groceries were handed over to the gogo, who was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.

Gogo's tears move Mzansi

The raw emotion of the video by @rob_bentele_survi struck a chord with thousands of viewers online, many of whom said the clip moved them to tears. In a quiet, tender exchange, the visitor gently asked her to sit down. She thanked him, calling him "my son," and asked what she could do for him in return. His answer was simple: nothing. Others were inspired to think about the elderly people in their own lives. Watch the heartwarming visit unfold:

SA moved by Rob Bentele's donation

South Africans in the comments could not hold back their feelings:

@Vuyokazi Mdludlu said:

"Use a clear camera next time, this one is blurry 😭"

@Candice V/D Rheede commented:

"😭 Can't we send groceries to gogo regularly?"

@sthandiwe_Jan wrote:

"❤️Blessings are coming to you."

@Phume gushed:

"🥰 May you be blessed abundantly, those are tears of BLESSINGS 🙌 🙏"

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Source: Briefly News