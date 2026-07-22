An elderly stroke survivor and her son were discovered hidden behind an electrical substation on church property in KwaZulu-Natal

The Elders Voice KZN organisation responded to an alert and found the woman barefoot, exhausted and living in a ripped tent

The rescue required security assistance from Gladiator Investigations after her son's behaviour made the situation difficult to manage

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Elderly woman was taken to a Home. Image: @The Elders Voice KZN

Source: Facebook

An elderly woman who had been quietly living behind a church's electrical substation for nearly three months has been brought to safety by a KwaZulu-Natal organisation dedicated to protecting senior citizens.

The Elders Voice KZN received a tip-off on a Sunday evening in July 2026 about an elderly woman and her 33-year-old son, who had built a makeshift camp on church grounds without anyone's knowledge. When the team arrived the following day, they found a torn tent, a crude shelter and a frail woman who had suffered a stroke earlier in February. She had no shoes, and her condition made it clear she had been struggling for some time.

Despite everything, her first request to the team was:

"I can't wait to have a warm bath."

Son's Behaviour Complicated the Rescue

The woman's son refused to come out of the tent and showed signs of significant distress, making the situation tense. Drawing on a previous experience with a similarly unpredictable rescue, the Elders Voice KZN team called on Vincent de Beer from Gladiator Investigation to assist. De Beer's calm and professional approach allowed the team to safely remove the elderly woman from the site.

She was taken to one of the organisation's homes, where she received a proper meal, a shower, clean clothing and the security she had been without for months.

The organisation has already begun reaching out to substance abuse support services on behalf of the son, who remains at the site for now. Their goal is to ensure he receives the help he needs while keeping the connection between him and his mother intact.

Harm against the elderly

Violence and abuse against elderly people remain a serious concern in South Africa, with many seniors facing physical, emotional and financial exploitation, sometimes at the hands of family members or caregivers.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi praises the rescue team

South Africans responded with deep emotion to the story in the comments on their page:

@Esmé Pauline and @Sonia O'Reilly said:

"How lovely is this 🥰"

@Ian Solms wrote:

"You are doing fabulous work. Good luck with the son though."

@Andre du Plessis shared:

"Irrespective of what people say about our country, there are many wonderful and caring people here. A HUGE thank you to all involved. I always look at it and think what if that old person was my mom or dad. Kindness don't cost money."

@Carin Nicola Booysen wrote:

"Thank you for looking out for our elderly who are no longer in a position to look out for themselves. You guys are truly incredible! ❤️"

@Denise Adams commented:

"True compassion. So important that the lady and her son remain in contact with each other."

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Source: Briefly News